Life-saving hepatitis C test and treatment now offered in northern pharmacies

For the first time in New Zealand, pharmacies in Northland and Auckland are offering a free test and treatment programme for the potentially fatal virus hepatitis C.

The programme is being launched on Wednesday to coincide with World Hepatitis Day.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver and kills about 150 New Zealanders each year.

The test and treatment programme for hepatitis C involves a simple finger-prick test plus medicine available without a prescription.

Around 40,000 Kiwis are living with the virus; but, as symptoms may not appear for many years, half are unaware they have it.

Risk factors for hepatitis C include getting a tattoo or body piercing from unsterile equipment, injecting drugs (including only once) or being in prison.



However, the disease is not just about lifestyle, with people aged 35 to 69, people who had blood transfusions before 1992, and medical treatment in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India also being high risk.

Since 2019, Government drug-buyer Pharmac has funded a drug which completely eliminates the virus in 98 per cent of patients.

Treatment is simple, with no side effects, and involves taking tablets over eight weeks for most people.

The new programme aims to make testing and treatment easier and more accessible than ever before, said Dr Catherine Jackson, Northland Medical Officer of Health.



“Testing in pharmacy helps people find out easily that they have hepatitis C, and now we have made it even easier to get treated, with treatment available both from the pharmacist or from your GP.”

The select pharmacies will be able to provide a quick finger-prick test to check for infection, then provide treatment for those who test positive.

There is no need for an appointment, no prescription needed and the programme is free for New Zealand residents.

Early detection and treatment of hepatitis C saves lives, said Ed Gane, a hepatologist and Auckland University Professor of Medicine.



“I encourage anyone with current or past risk factors for hepatitis C exposure to get tested.”

Award-winning pharmacist Jilly Williams said she is pleased to help Northland get rid of hepatitis C by offering the test and treat programme at Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe.

“Overseas research has found that increasing access to testing and treatment through the pharmacist increases the number of people who get treated and, therefore, cured,” she said.

There will be 13 pharmacies in Northland and 51 pharmacies in the Auckland region offering this service.

Those at risk of hepatitis C are people who have:

ever had a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment

had a blood transfusion before 1992

ever injected drugs

have ever been in prison

ever lived or had medical treatment in a high-risk country including Pakistan, Egypt, Eastern Europe including Russia, developing countries in Africa and Asia

were born to a mother with hepatitis C

are aged from 35 to 69 years.

World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday will also see the launch of the National Hepatitis C Action Plan, setting out how New Zealand will eliminate hepatitis C as a major public health threat by 2030.