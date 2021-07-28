Plan to eliminate hepatitis C — big cause of liver transplants and cancer — by 2030

Only half of the New Zealanders estimated to have hepatitis C know it, so more easy-to-access testing is part of the plan.

It’s the number one reason Kiwis need a liver transplant, and now a national plan has been launched to eliminate hepatitis C.

About 45,000 Kiwis are thought to have the virus but only half of them know, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

Hepatitis is also the second leading cause of liver cancer, she said.

But the virus is preventable and curable.

New Zealand is aiming to eliminate it as a public health threat by 2030 and Verrall launched the National Hepatitis C Action Plan at a mobile, pop-up testing clinic in Hamilton on Wednesday – World Hepatitis Day.

The blood-borne virus can be transmitted various ways, including through injecting drugs, getting medical treatment in a high-risk region, or getting tattoos or body piercings with unsterilised equipment.

“Symptoms [of hepatitis C] often don’t appear until much of the damage has been done,” Verrall said in a statement.

“Without treatment, most people will develop progressive liver damage. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver transplants in New Zealand, and the second leading cause of liver cancer - behind hepatitis B.”

David White/Stuff Hepatitis C is preventable and curable, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says.

Many people who get hepatitis C are from “our most marginalised communities”, and it's harder for them to get tested and treated.

Pharmac now funds Maviret – a “game-changer” – and about 4500 New Zealanders with hepatitis C have been treated since February 2019, Verrall said.

It can potentially cure 98 percent of people with chronic hepatitis, is simple to administer, and has fewer side effects than previous treatments.

But the drug alone won’t achieve elimination, Verrall said.

“We need to make sure we find everyone who is at risk or has hepatitis C, offer them a test and to treat them.”

Aotearoa’s plan is our response to the World Health Organisation’s global hepatitis strategy, and aims to eliminate hepatitis C as a major public health threat by 2030.

Key initiatives include a national awareness campaign, easier access to testing clinics in the community – leading to more testing and treatment, more free injecting equipment to people who inject drugs - to reduce new infections, and a system to connect people who are diagnosed with the necessary treatment.

Several Northland and Auckland pharmacies have just launched a free testing programme to coincide with World Hepatitis Day.

“The Action Plan is the culmination of a major collaborative effort by a group of experts from across the health system. Crucially, this has included NGOs, frontline workers and community representatives with valuable insights into how best to reach those living with hepatitis C,” Verrall said.