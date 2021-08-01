Snowboarder pulls himself out of a dark place after horror accident

Auckland builder Luke Henley living the dream getting to snowboard at Mt Earnslaw in Queenstown. Pictured with stepdaughter Kayla.

Cutting through virgin snow on southern peaks and catching a few waves on northern beaches, Luke Henley finally feels like himself again.

It’s been a long and painful journey for the 40-year-old North Shore builder after breaking his back in a snowboarding crash in Norway four years ago.

He found himself in a dark place between spinal surgeries a year apart in 2018 and 2019.

Bed-bound and in pain, he had to shut his successful building business down and the prospect of not being able to do the things he loved took its toll mentally.

READ MORE:

* A day on the slopes for Taranaki ski bunnies

* Big drop in skiing and snowboarding injuries attributed to prevention work

* NRL: Kodi Nikorima brushes off Shaun Johnson comparisons as he settles into Warriors



“I had to shut it all down I was in so much pain.”

The extent of his injuries didn’t set in straight away, following his snowboarding accident on Hemsedal Mountain in February 2017.

He thought he’d just badly hurt his back, and it wasn’t until he was back in New Zealand and instead of improving, his symptoms worsened.

SUPPLIED Post-surgery imaging shows the extent of Henley’s intervention.

Months later an MRI revealed he had broken his back in that original crash.

After his first surgery in August 2018 his physical situation got so bad he couldn’t move.

He was stuck in bed for weeks and that’s when the mental cracks started to appear.

“There were some pretty dark moments there when I thought I’m not going to be able to surf or snowboard or do any of things l love doing.

“Things are tough when you haven’t been able to do what you love to do for quite a few years. You do get down on yourself a bit.”

A second surgery a year later was when he finally started to turn the corner.

Slowly, but surely, with the help of his partner Stacey, physios, and health support he’s back doing what he loves.

“I’m pretty blown away how well my body’s recovered.”

SUPPLIED Back on the slopes four years after the fateful day he broke his back snowboarding.

He’s got an 18-month-old son and the prospect of being about to get out and about with his family puts a smile on his face.

Henley remembered the incredible feeling he had recently as he sat on the top of Mt Earnslaw in Queenstown after being flown up with his snowboard to try heli-skiing for the first time.

“Did a couple of big powder runs and felt so lucky.”

It was emotional because it was the first time he’d really been able to get out on the snow since the accident.

“It’s unreal. I kept saying ‘I can’t believe I’m actually doing this’. It was one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my life.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Henley at his home in Albany, Auckland.

Just a few days after he got back to Auckland he decided to take an impromptu trip up north with his brother last week because plans to go see his dad in Australia were put on hold.

It was the first time he’s been able to surf properly since Norway.

“After getting up and doing some amazing skiing and then being able to get back into the water and actually being able to stand up on a board was pretty cool because surfing’s probably my main thing I enjoy the most.”

“It was pretty neat walking up the beach thinking that was cool. I can’t wait to try that again.”

Previous attempts to get out on the water did not end well.

“I’ve tried quite a few times. About a year and a half ago I thought I’d try and paddle out, and I started feeling electric shocks in my back.”

His thoughts this week turn to Stacey who has supported him through his recovery, his stepdaughter Layla, and his young son Beauden.

“It’s pretty amazing to think what they’ve done for me to get me through this.”

SUPPLIED Henley first surgery did not fix the problem, thankfully the second one did.

He was thankful he had ACC to support him through his recovery, which covered his two surgeries, his doctor and physio appointments, provided him with financial support, gave him a training programme, and modified his home, so he could return to work.

“They were amazing. I had a lady who would come and check on me and see what I needed. Got a lot of support for mobility stuff.”

After 18 months of physio in the last few weeks he’s been doing some “full on” work with a personal trainer.

His most recent adventures proved to himself that he’s finally back.

“In those times when I was so down and struggling, I never imagined that I’d be back doing what I love doing ever again.”

ACC figures on snow sport injuries

In the past five years ACC spent almost $140m on people recovering from snow sport injuries.

The cost of those injuries in 2020 was the highest it had been in the past five years.

With their skiing destinations, Otago (30,074), Manawatū-Whanganui (11,572), and Canterbury (10,785) were the leading regions for injuries on the slopes in 2020.

The 45-54 age group had the greatest number of skiing injuries (1686), while the 20-29 age group was the most prominent for snowboarding injuries (1765) in 2020.