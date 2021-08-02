Independent review says SDHB needs to be more accountable

Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming says he will reconsider the rolls of his executive team following an independent review that found they needed to show more accountability.

The review was commissioned by DHB chief executive Chris Fleming and the Ministry of Health and conducted by independent consultant Leena Singh.

It will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Fleming said key themes included the need for more accountability, the need to create more trust, and the need to use data and information better.

The board was also reconsidering the roles of its executive team, to make sure executives could focus on key challenges in their portfolios.

Board chair Pete Hodgson said the review looked for ways to give more authority to executives and managers who had been subject to tight controls when the health board was being managed by a team of commissioners.

He understood Singh’s recommendations to mean giving staff further down the chain the freedom to make decisions but also making sure they were responsible for delivering results, which he said would create “a flatter organisation.”

Fleming said he commissioned the review because he wanted an objective view of where the board should be focussing its energy.

“As chief executive, I have been very conscious that, while addressing the immediate burning issues we are faced with, we must also have a longer-term focus and ensure that we are empowering staff, services and the organisation to operate in a truly sustainable manner,” he said.

The review also highlighted the need for more clarity around the role of clinical governance groups, and more work was needed to strengthening the budgeting process and make sure the board’s performance matches its budget, Fleming said.

Fleming presented a strategy with 28 actions in response to Singh's recommendations, which he hoped to implement in the next three to 12 months.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson says it was time to give managers more authority, now that the board had brought its deficit down.

He had already asked Singh to work with executive leaders to develop a performance and accountability framework, Fleming said, and he expected this would be followed by competency assessments to find skill gaps in the organisation.

Other actions will look at ethnicity reporting, improving cancer care, creating a recovery plan to catch up on orthopaedic surgeries, and holding managers and executives accountable for cost-saving.

The board also received an independent review of its use of a programme designed to calculate safe nurse staffing levels for shifts, based on the needs of the patients in their care.

Consultant Jane Lawless’ chief recommendation is that the board stop staffing shifts with fewer nurses that the programme predicts it will need – a practice she called unjustifiable.

The board should use a base roster, based on historic need, and then scale up or down as needed, Lawless wrote, but she noted that being able to match staffing levels with patient numbers that vary vastly, could be a challenge.

Other recommendations in the report include putting off treatment when patient safety can’t be assured, making sure all clinical events are recorded, not confirming rosters with gaps, giving the Chief Nursing Officer authority to close beds when there aren’t enough staff on deck, and making sure the board has a steady workforce supply.