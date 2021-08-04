RSV outbreak eases but another wave still possible - ESR

The huge spike in a dangerous respiratory virus that's been overwhelming hospitals has eased - but there are warnings it's not over yet.

School holidays may have helped put a lid on RSV cases but it’s too late to assume the outbreak is over, ESR has warned.

The outbreak, which began in late June, saw the seasonal spike rise twice as fast as it usually does in winter.

ESR data on testing to the week ending July 25, showed 787 confirmed cases of RSV, down from a peak of 951 the week before - suggesting the worst may be behind us.

But hospitals, GPs and HealthLine have reported a drop off since late-July in children sick with the common, contagious virus which causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty, a Porirua GP and the medical director of the New Zealand College of GPs, said RSV could be “burning out”.

RSV illness seasons were difficult to predict but tended to be shorter than flu seasons, ESR’s public health physician, Dr Sarah Jefferies said, which might indicate we were past the peak.

But the trajectory of the illness was even more difficult to forecast given the season began with low immunity against RSV due to the Covid-19 response.

“This explains the exceptionally high RSV activity we’ve seen over the past five weeks in New Zealand, but as children return to school it is possible that we could see another increase in activity.”

Eight RSV outbreaks were confirmed in the week to July 25 - three in early childhood centres and five in aged care units in the Auckland region, Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington, Canterbury and Southern district health board regions, according to ESR.

“Evidence suggests school children have an important role in transmitting RSV between households in the community, on to their younger siblings who are more vulnerable to severe RSV illness,” Jefferies said.

No vaccine existed for the virus and immunity was achieved through exposure, but border closures last year and limited face-to-face contact essentially left the population vulnerable to an RSV outbreak, ESR’s Sue Huang has said.

GPs were hopeful the worst is over, Dr Bryan Betty, the medical director of the College of GPs, said.

While doctors clinics were still “very busy” with sick kids, fewer were coming in with RSV, Betty, also a practising doctor in Porirua’s Cannon’s Creek, said.

"It’s definitely dropping. Demand seems to have peaked for RSV and now the numbers have dropped off. This seems to happen with RSV – it tends to burn out.”

Supplied ESR’s Dr Sue Huang said border closures last year and limited face-to-face contact essentially left the population vulnerable to an RSV outbreak.

Wellington Hospital was caring for nine children with RSV and respiratory-type illnesses on Tuesday and Hutt Hospital two – though none was in intensive care.

While older children and adults tend to get cold-like symptoms with RSV, the virus can cause coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing in infants.

“The ones to be concerned about are the two year-olds and one-year-olds who present with bronchiolitis,” Betty said.

Auckland District Health Board said at the start of winter, Starship Children’s Hospital saw “record numbers of children presenting to ED due to respiratory illnesses such as RSV, but in recent weeks this has reduced to more standard winter presentation numbers”.

Auckland’s health board has been unable to provide actual figures on how many patients it has in Starship and Auckland Hospital with RSV, saying a request would need to be lodged under the Official Information Act.

In Waikato, cases have also begun to fall in the past week, according to the latest weekly virology report. “Whether this will translate into a more intense but shorter season remains to be seen”, the report said.

Cases seen in the Waikato during this outbreak have reached twice the number in a typical winter, catching up after zero cases in 2020.

“Proportionally, the spillover to adults hasn’t been as great as usual, but we already have more adult cases than in a normal winter, and this epidemic has a few weeks to go yet,” the report said.

In Christchurch, 11 children were hospital with RSV on Tuesday afternoon including two in ICU, Canterbury health board's chief medical officer Helen Skinner said.

There were also 31 adult inpatients who tested positive for RSV.

"To let you know how busy it is - noting this is a mid-week day ... we have 539 beds currently occupied, which is 96 per cent of the resourced beds we have and 91 per cent of the physical beds on the Christchurch hospital campus."

Resourced beds is the number of beds the hospital has staff and other resources to cover, she said.

Southern DHB’s chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar said his hospitals are also admitting fewer children with RSV and other respiratory illnesses.

On Tuesday, there were two patients with RSV in Southland Hospital's Children's Ward and six in Dunedin Hospital's Children's Unit. Southland Hospital also had one adult patient with RSV and Dunedin had three, Millar said.

From late June, through most of July, children's wards at Southland and Dunedin hospitals had been “extremely busy” caring for children with RSV and other illnesses, he said.

“Southland Hospital's Children's Ward had several weeks of being at full capacity, while Dunedin's Children's Unit was busy but still had capacity.”

By the third week in July, the situation in Southland had started to ease but demand in Dunedin rose slightly, he said. Lakes District Hospital, which services Queenstown, also reported small number of patients with respiratory illnesses, and worked closely with base hospitals in Invercargill and Dunedin.

The majority of patients admitted with RSV through the outbreak were children, he said.