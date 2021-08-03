Mother's anguish as son develops same condition that killed her brothers

Shade Beardsall, 14, will undergo life-changing heart surgery soon, but will need a heart transplant eventually.

After losing two of her brothers to a serious heart illness, Jessica Campbell must now take her teenage son to the same ward where one of his uncles died.

Shade​ Beardsall follows his nana, mum and two of his uncles in suffering hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart muscle to grow abnormally thick.

The condition can block blood flow from the heart and cause the heart to stop suddenly. Many patients report feeling fatigued.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Jessica Campbell will soon take her 14-year-old son Shade Beardsall, pictured with puppy Butch, to Auckland for life-changing heart surgery.

Having a parent with the condition gives siblings a 50 per cent chance of having the genetic mutation for the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The family also had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, in which an extra electrical connection in the heart caused it to beat abnormally fast at times.

Shade, 14, was diagnosed with the condition when he was 4, but had not shown many symptoms until June when his mother noticed he was getting sick more often.

Shade went to Auckland for an evaluation, which found he needed an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to help keep his heart beating at a steady rate.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The family have a history of heart issues. Pictured from left: Brian Beardsell, Shade Beardsell, Lena Beardsell, Jessica Campbell and O'Shay Sadler.

The device, which his mother also had, would deliver an electric shock any time his heart stopped beating.

Campbell was told her son would eventually need a heart transplant, which left her feeling anxious and uncertain as two of her brothers died while also needing transplants.

“I’ve never been hit with that amount of heartbreak, depression and anxiety,” she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Jade Beardsell was 25 when he who died from the same heart issue his nephew is now experiencing.

For the first three weeks, Campbell cried every day.

“My brain was still trying to communicate what was going on.”

Campbell would take Shade to the same Auckland hospital ward she last set foot in two years ago when her brother Jade was 25.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Joshua Beardsell died at the age of 23 from the same issue his brother, Jade, died from and that his nephew is experiencing now.

Jade was seriously ill when he was flown to Auckland to have his heart condition assessed. He died though, leaving Campbell lost without the brother she had always talked to.

She also lost older brother Josh to the same condition in 2010, when he was 23.

It made Campbell and her parents even more determined to be by Shade’s bedside, but tight finances meant his grandparents were not able to go.

Campbell had set up a Givealittle page to help with the costs, citing Shade’s close relationship with his grandparents. Any leftover donations would be given to the Heart Foundation.

Shade’s surgery was scheduled to happen in a fortnight. He would have to stay off his motorbike and not engage in any strenuous physical activity while he recovered.

“It’s so hard,” Campbell said.

“The disease is horrible.”