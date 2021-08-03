Southland nurse: We need more staff and hospital beds

Southland Hospital charge nurse manager Lucy Prinsloo, left, and discharge planner Rachel Wallace spoke passionately about the challenges they face with an overcrowded hospital system.

The first thing Lucy Prinsloo thinks of when she wakes up in the morning is whether she’ll have enough beds to care for all her patients that day.

The charge nurse manager at Southland Hospital spoke to the Southern District Health Board on Tuesday, saying staff were doing all they could to move patients through the hospital as fast as possible.

But without additional resources such as more staff and beds, they were fighting a growing battle, Prinsloo said.

“Acute medical ward beds [at Southland Hospital] are a high commodity. We’re constantly overflowing into the surgical ward and the impact of that is electives being cancelled,” she told the board.

Southland Hospital staff and leadership have been trying to solve the challenge of high occupancy numbers since December when all elective, or planned, surgeries had to be postponed because there were no hospital beds available.

Board chairman Chris Fleming said the hospital was regularly 95 to 100 per cent full, and analysis seemed to point to an ageing population with more complex health needs.

A Patient Flow Taskforce was set up in January to find ways of ensuring patients weren’t being kept in hospital longer than needed, and Prinsloo said her team had implemented their recommendations.

Fleming told the board 12 additional beds had been budgeted for in the 2020/2021 financial year, which would bring Southland Hospital's adult in-patient beds to 92.

When asked by board members if this would make a difference, Prinsloo said she recognised that it was part of a plan, but recruitment of more staff would be difficult.

Discharge planner Rachel Wallace said workforce shortages were especially tough in the allied health field, with only two physiotherapists available to cover the whole hospital on Tuesday.

She was unable to discharge four patients from the medical ward alone on Tuesday because they were waiting to start physical rehabilitation.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Hospital charge nurse manager Lucy Prinsloo, left, and discharge planner Rachel Wallace work in adult in patient services and gave the health board a first-hand account of the challenges they face every day.

About five or six brain trauma patients had been admitted in the past four weeks and in each case, their treatment was dropping to the bottom of the list because physiotherapists were working with patients who would be discharged that day,” Wallace said.

“That is so hard to see.”

The aged care nursing shortage had also created barriers to discharge, she said.

Wallace was looking after four patients who needed hospital-level care in the community, but these beds were in short supply in Southland.

“The moment one is vacant, someone's there waiting to fill it,” she said.

DHB executive director of people and capability Tanya Basel told the board that there were 454.34 FTE vacancies, across roles representing roughly 10 per cent of its workforce – with a staff turnover of about 15 per cent.

Basel said 338 nurses had resigned in the past year, and the DHB was still looking to recruit 176.25 registered nurses and registered midwife positions, as of June.

The board was also recruiting for 98.025 allied health vacancies, these include roles such as physiotherapists, radiographers and occupational therapists.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Plans are under way to add a new operating theatre and bigger emergency department to Southland Hospital.

Basel and the chief nursing and midwifery officer Jane Wilson are working on a workforce strategy, which includes hiring healthcare assistants to help nurses.

The board is also working with aged care and education providers to help.

“I think we’re doing everything we can to recruit,” Wilson said.

Board chairman Pete Hodgson asked for a paper to give the board a better understanding of the health workforce and recruitment options.

Also on Tuesday, the board received a three-stage plan to improve the hospital.

A business case to expand the emergency department is being written, while a new after-hours primary care service is expected to be open by September 30, and planning for a fifth operating theatre is under way.

Stage two and three of the plan will find medium and long-term actions to make sure the hospital can keep up with the size of the population.

Board member Terry King said: “This site plan will benefit the people of Southland, because it provides certainty for an ageing hospital facility and identifies current and future needs.”