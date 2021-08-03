Staff feeling unsafe at mental health emergency department leaving in droves

Staff at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch have been raising concerns about the state of the outdated facilities. (Video first published on July 2.)

Staff working in the mental health emergency team in Christchurch are leaving in droves, with some saying it’s because they do not feel safe there.

Christchurch’s 40-strong Crisis Resolution team had 41 people leave within the last four years, including nine this year.

The team responds to people experiencing a mental health crisis. It operates out of the Hillmorton Hospital campus during normal business hours and from Waipapa Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED) in the evenings and weekends.

Several staff, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, said they did not feel safe or heard by management.

The mental health space in ED was too small to treat patients in a heightened state safely and lacked privacy, they said.

Distressed patients suffering psychosis could at times become highly agitated, in which case staff called police for help.

A staff member said it could take up to nine hours and multiple calls for police to respond. Security on site was not able to help as they were not allowed to touch patients, they said.

In the last year, one staff member had been off work for 125 days so far after being assaulted by a patient, according to Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) data.

Staff working at Christchurch Hospital's mental health emergency department say the rooms are too small to treat patients safely and the waiting area lacks privacy.

High staff turnover meant many did not have enough experience for the patients’ complex needs, and the team was chronically understaffed.

CDHB head of mental health Greg Hamilton said most staff members on the Crisis Resolution team were “generally happy and working well together”.

He was aware of only one dissatisfied staff member whose views did not represent that of the team, he said.

He acknowledged staff turnover was high, which he said was not surprising considering it was a difficult job.

The Crisis Resolution team, which has a high staff turnover, works out of the Hillmorton campus during business hours.

“It is hard work. We know it will have a higher turnover, and we are very supportive of staff who want to cycle out and do something else.”

The CDHB had been able to replace staff who had left this year and the team was back to being fully staffed, Hamilton said.

The four interview rooms in the mental health ED at Waipapa had two doors so staff were never trapped. One of the rooms was smaller than ideal, but it was unusual for staff to need to use it, he said.

“We would have loved a huge space, but these are the realities of the space, and it is a very good building.”

Mental health patients could wait in the main ED waiting room or in a smaller area that was partially obscured from view, he said.

He was not aware of any complaints from patients regarding privacy.

The CDHB had a “very good relationship” with police, who gave “wonderful support”, he said.

“The police, like us, will prioritise the work they do and the risk that sits around that, so there may be times when we are waiting longer to get their services because we are an environment that is largely controlled.”