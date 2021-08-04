Covid-19: Red Seal doubles down on vaccine conspiracy in products

This episode of Newsroom's podcast 'The Detail', first published in May 2020, examines why conspiracy theories thrive in times of crisis.

Red Seal has doubled down on a message found in its Vita Fizz Immunity soluble tablets by arguing the anonymous Covid-19 conspiracy theory writer is posing a “good question”.

The chance of dying from complications related to Covid-19 vaccines is a drop in the ocean compared to the chance of dying from the virus. There had been no New Zealand deaths attributed to the vaccine despite almost 1.8 million doses of Pfizer being given so far, Auckland University associate professor and Vaccine Datalink and Research Group director Helen Petousis-Harris said.

Angelique Monaghan​ opened a pack of Red Seal Vita Fizz Immunity, bought at New World Paraparaumu about July 18, to find a note reading, "why is the Government refusing to publish the numerous Covid-19 vaccine deaths?".

She sent a message to Red Seal asking about the provenance of the note and the company replied with just three words, “Good question ... why?”

READ MORE:

* Wellington today, August 2: Viking Bay leaves Wellington, no link between three kiwi deaths at Wellington Zoo

* Covid-19: Dangerous conspiracy theory with the tea bags

* Growing demand for cosmetic treatments entices Ebos to expand in A$8b market



KEVIN STENT/Stuff A vaccine conspiracy note was found inside a packet of Red Seal Vita Fizz Immunity. Red Seal said it was a good question being asked by the anonymous note writer.

That message was sent on July 19, which was 10 days before a Kāpiti Coast couple found a similar message in a packet of Red Seal orange and tumeric tea bags.

That packet was bought at Countdown Paraparaumu and spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said similar messages had been found around the store, and it was likely put in by a customer.

Monaghan said the response she got was “quite unprofessional” and failed to answer her questions: Whether the note was instigated by Red Seal or whether someone else was adding notes.

“If someone is going around tampering with boxes, I would have thought they would be worried about it.”

Red Seal tea bags and the Red Seal fizz range both come in unsealed boxes.

The company has not responded to questions, including whether it sanctioned the notes and whether it was concerned people were tampering with its products by deadline on Wednesday.

Supplied The message Angelique Monaghan sent to Red Seal, and its reply.

Antoinette Laird, head of corporate affairs at Foodstuffs, which owns New World, was asked who was believed to have inserted the note in the Vita Fizz, whether there were concerns about products being tampered with, and what action it was taking.

“We don't believe it's helpful from a wider health and safety perspective to engage and give this type of commentary any air time,” she said.

Red Seal, set up in Auckland by herbalist and naturopath William T Anderton in 1923, was bought by EBOS Group in 2016.

Its 2020 annual report shows that Red Seal set up a website to provide health tips during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive John Cullity,​ in a February statement, said the company had recorded a record result in the previous six months, including a $92.9 million net profit after tax and it was thanks, in part, to the pandemic as people spent more on the pet products it sold.

“Covid-19 has further accelerated these trends as people have spent more time at home with their pets,” Cullity said.