Doctor who threw jaw-breaking punch has made progress since 'dark period' – tribunal

Dr Carl Philip Knox was removed from a Ngāruawāhia pub after injuring two people in a 2018 fight.

A doctor who broke a man’s jaw in a Waikato bar fight will keep working – with supervision – because of the progress he’s made since a “dark period”.

Dr Carl Philip Knox​ pleaded guilty to two charges from that incident, and to later charges for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

The Hamilton GP is currently an urgent care locum for Tui Medical, and appeared before the Health Practitioner Disciplinary Tribunal on Wednesday.

Substance abuse issues appeared to be behind the convictions, the tribunal heard, and had been on the Medical Council’s radar.

Knox was formally censured and will have conditions on his practice, but the tribunal extended “a measure of leniency”.

He can keep working because he’s made progress since “the dark period”, tribunal chair Alison Douglass​ said.

Knox was remorseful for his actions during a challenging period, but said he’d had no complaints about his work or conduct in 16 years.

The Health Practitioner Disciplinary Tribunal decided not to suspend Knox from practice because he'd made progress in his rehabilitation since a "dark period".

“[These offences are] outside of my work. And I feel like I currently am and always have been able to practise safe medicine when I’m at work.”

And he’d happily spend more than the required three years working with the Medical Council’s health committee “by choice”, he said.

A fight in the Ngāruawāhia Returned Services Association in July 2018 led to Knox’s most serious convictions.

He didn’t like other patrons talking to a friend’s partner, approached the table and a fight started, tribunal documents show.

Knox punched a man “with full force in the jaw, breaking his jaw” and hit a second man before he was removed from the premises.

John Bisset/Stuff “I absolutely feel that I have improved a lot in the past five years,” Knox told the Health Practitioner Disciplinary Tribunal.

In November 2018, Knox drove with excess breath alcohol, and he was later caught driving during the disqualification period.

Knox had pleaded guilty to all four charges and served court-imposed sentences.

He also breached an agreement with the Medical Council to stay off illicit or non-prescribed drugs, but said drug granules were sprinkled in his drink at a party without his knowledge.

The tribunal ruled it didn’t meet the threshold for professional misconduct.

Knox listed life challenges he’d faced, including his mother’s death and relationship difficulties.

“I absolutely feel that I have improved a lot in the past five years,” he said.

Knox’s father provided a testimonial about the impact of Knox’s mother’s death, Knox’s dedication to his family, and said Knox had “considerable potential” in the community as a Māori practitioner.

A district court decision stated Knox was highly regarded for his work and by his colleagues.

Knox has been formally censured by the tribunal and must pay half the costs of the disciplinary process – $12,500.

He will be monitored by the Medical Council’s health committee and work under supervision for three years, and must tell any employers over the next two years about the decision.