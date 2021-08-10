Southland doctors consider strike action

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists president Dr Julian Vyas met with members at Southland Hospital on Wednesday ahead of a union vote on possible industrial action next month.

Senior doctors and dentists are fatigued and can’t see an end in sight, Association of Salaried Medical Specialists president Dr Julian Vyas says.

He was in Invercargill on August 4 for a stop-work meeting with Southland Hospital staff – the third of many he will attend throughout the country during the next two weeks before members vote on industrial action next month.

More than half of the association's 76 Southland Hospital members attended the meeting with Vyas.

“People are clearly concerned about what’s happening. The system is working at 6000 revs and there's only so long you can run an engine at that pace,” Vyas said.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming said he acknowledged the concerns doctors were raising.

ASMS announced the stop working meetings last month after employment contract negotiations with District Health Boards, which started in February stalled.

While the union was asking for a pay rise to reflect cost of living increases and inflation, Vyas said members were most concerned about addressing unsafe staffing levels that were impacting the wellbeing of doctors and their patients.

“People feel like their goodwill is being taken for granted,” he said, referring to the hours of overtime doctors and dentists were putting in, and the fact that they were too scared to take leave for fear of burdening their colleagues.

It was hard to get doctors to agree to a stop-work meeting, let alone a strike, Vyas said, and the last time they held these meetings was in 2009.

Since then, the needs of New Zealand's patients had become more complex, which meant doctors were spending more time with each patient, he said.

He estimated the national senior doctor and dentist workforce shortage to be 24 per cent.

In February, the union raised concerns over the wellbeing of Southern District Health Board specialists after 60 per cent reported work-related burnout when it repeated a 2015 survey based on the Copenhagen Burnout Inventory in 2020.

SDHB was the only district health board to record a statistically significant rise – from 39 per cent in 2015.

Fleming said he was in support of union meetings but had not yet received feedback on Wednesday's stop-work gathering.

“Safe staffing is very pressing,” he said, before adding that recruitment was a challenge.

SDHB had increased its staffing levels in the past three years “but the pressures staff are voicing are the pressures I’m seeing as well,” Fleming said, pointing to patients being more acutely unwell than in the past when they arrived at the hospital.

Southern DHB was working with other district health boards and unions to find solutions, he said.