Changing age of motherhood: Teen pregnancy rate halves in 20 years, as more women give birth in their 40s

Megan and Matt Shaw of Palmerston North talk about juggling parenting, day care and their jobs.

The demographics of New Zealand mothers are changing, as the teenage pregnancy rate has halved in 20 years, while the proportion of women in their 40s giving birth has jumped by 30 per cent.

The two trends have led to the number of new mums in their 40s now exceeding those having babies in their teens.

An increase in access to more effective contraceptives, changing gender norms, the rising cost of living and shifts in values are all believed to have contributed to the phenomenon.

Mel Bradley/Supplied Mel Bradley and her daughter Aria, whom she had when she was 40. She's among an increasing number of women having children later in life.

But, in the words of Christchurch mother Mel Bradley​: “I don't think there’s a right or wrong way to have a baby.”

READ MORE:

* Mothers taking less parental leave than they want: Report

* 'We’re surviving, I wouldn’t say we’re thriving': What parenting looks like in Aotearoa today

* 'When will you be home, daddy?': The hard-working fathers struggling to see their babies



Mel Bradley/Supplied Mel Bradley would’ve ideally liked to have more children, but loves being a mother to her only daughter Aria, now 8.

Bradley never planned on becoming a first-time mum at 40. That's just how it worked out. She had imagined having children in her 30s, however, only met the man she wanted to have them with at 38.

When she and her partner Phil Stephens​ started trying to get pregnant, Bradley was aware her time was “limited”. After four months, they conceived their daughter Aria, now 8.

Although Bradley had a “dream pregnancy”, the couple was unable to have a much-longed for second child.

Mel Bradley/Supplied Mel Bradley with partner Phil Stephens. Bradley fell pregnant quickly with Aria but the couple have been unable to have another child.

There was no major medical reason why. “It was my age,” Bradley said.

Because she was over 40, and had a previous live birth, she and Stephens did not qualify for publicly-funded fertility treatment. They used their savings to pay for a round of intrauterine insemination (IUI), where sperm is screened in a lab and a doctor puts the best cells directly into the uterus, without success.

While it was at first difficult to accept they wouldn't have any more children, Bradley said they are grateful to be parents at all.

Being an older mum had many positives, in her view, such as having more life experience. “I think I was a lot more relaxed, a lot more calm and a lot more accepting of things.”

While Bradley wasn’t surprised that more women were having children later in life, she said everyone needed to make choices around starting a family that were right for them. Women today had more options and information about becoming mothers, she noted.

Most of her friends waited until “36-plus” to have babies, but those who did have children in their 20s and early 30s were equally good mothers, Bradley said.

The median age of women giving birth rose from 25.7 years old in 1980 to 30.8 in 2020, data from Statistics New Zealand showed. For Māori and Pacific women, the average is now 27.3 and 27.7 years old respectively and for Pākehā and Asian women it is 31 and 32.1 years old.

During the same period, the proportion of teenagers giving birth fell from 38.2 per 1000 women to 9.8 per 1000. The sharpest decrease had been seen since 2010, when the figure was 29.0 per 1000.

Overall, women are having fewer children. In 1937, each woman had an average of 2.7 children, by 1961 the birth rate had risen to a high of 4.31 per women, before falling to 1.71 in 2018.

Research conducted by Family Planning published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on July 30 concluded that between 2009 and 2019, the number of 15 to 19-year-olds using its services to access long-acting reversible contraception, such as the IUD and implant, grew substantially.

Supplied/Stuff Family Planning national medical advisor Dr Beth Messenger says access to effective contraceptives is improving for rangatahi (young people) but some still face barriers.

“They’re not using contraception more often. But they’re using more effective forms of contraception,” the organisation’s national medical advisor, Dr Beth Messenger,​ said.

That coincided with an increase in the number of medical professionals trained to provide those contraceptives, and both devices becoming publicly funded.

“Our research shows clearly cost was a barrier ... We do still see differences by ethnicity and socio-economic status,” Messenger said.

Teenage birth rates would likely plateau, because “some of these pregnancies are intended”.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Juanita Copeland was 35 when she gave birth to her child.Pictured with her daughter Hazel in 2012. The next year the number of women aged 35 to 39 giving birth eclipsed the proportion of new mums aged 20 to 24 for the first time.

Fertility New Zealand president Juanita Copeland​ said having your first child in your late 30s or early 40 was generally physiologically more challenging than in your 20s.

“This often means the family may have to be complete after one child as age makes it too hard to conceive again or fertility treatment for subsequent children becomes too costly.”