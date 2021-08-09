Tauranga port workers awaiting test results as crew on container ship test positive for Covid-19

The Rio de la Plata container ship, pictured last year in the port of Timaru.

The first results from Tauranga workers sent home after contact with a ship that later turned out to be carrying Covid-19 are due on Monday afternoon.

Crew members on the container ship tested positive for Covid-19 after it spent more than two days berthed at the Port of Tauranga.

Now nearly a hundred workers who boarded the ship have been sent home as authorities await their test results.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday morning that 11 of the 21 crew on board the Rio de la Plata – which is currently at sea off the coast of Tauranga – had tested positive for Covid-19, with some likely to be active cases.

The ship travelled to Tauranga from Australia, which is still grappling with a Covid-19 outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The ministry said further test results expected on Monday would help determine how many of the crew were likely to be historical cases and no longer infectious.

Meanwhile, 91 Tauranga port workers had been tested by 11.30am on Monday, with the first results expected later in the day.

Port of Tauranga was first alerted on Tuesday last week by Maritime NZ that a container ship at anchor – the Rio de la Plata – had been boarded in July by an Australian pilot in Queensland who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The pilot developed symptoms and tested positive nine days after being aboard the vessel. The pilot is confirmed to have the Delta variant.

Maritime NZ later cleared the Rio de la Plata for pilot boarding. The ship was also cleared to berth in Tauranga by the Medical Officer of Health at the local public health unit.

Then, on Wednesday night last week, a local pilot and the stevedores busy unloading the Singapore-registered container ship were unexpectedly told to stop working and to go home and isolate. The following morning, local health authorities gave the all clear for work to resume on the vessel, with no need for workers to isolate.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday the initial action was taken “from an abundance of caution” and it considered the risk to be minimal.

“Given the number of days since the pilot had been onboard the ship and the fact that he was not onboard during his infectious period, it was deemed extremely unlikely that he posed any risk to the ship’s crew. Australian health officials have confirmed the pilot posed negligible risk to the crew,” the ministry said on Thursday.

But then public health staff took test swabs in Tauranga from the crew of the Rio de la Plata as part of the requirements for entry for the vessel to Napier – its next stop.

Eleven of the 21 crew tested positive, with one test result currently indeterminate.

On Monday morning, all 94 port workers who spent time on the vessel while it was in port were being contacted, provided with advice, tested and stood down until a negative result was returned.

‘You don’t know who’s been touching things’

Stuff has spoken with a man who worked on the Rio de la Plata at the end of last week, after the ship was temporarily closed down on Wednesday night.

The man, speaking from home where he is isolating, said he had no interaction with the crew while on board the vessel. He said the headquarters of the ship was roped off and all crew were standing back two metres whenever a port worker approached.

“I didn’t interact with anyone, I didn’t cross paths with anyone … but you don’t know who’s been touching things beforehand.”

The man said he was not deeply concerned, but felt communication could have been better. He wasn’t aware of Wednesday night’s temporary closure, and said he only found out that crew members on the ship had tested positive for Covid-19 when he read an article online this morning.

The man said he and his family members have all been vaccinated, and he was planning to get a test today.

“It’s not a scare, but it just sort of plays in the back of your mind. We take precautions. In terms of PPE, we’ve got gloves, we’ve got masks on.”

A Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said on Monday morning that the port treats all vessels as if they have Covid-19 on board and all port workers who interacted with the ship followed the usual Covid-19 precautions, including physical distancing and wearing PPE.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health authorities have advised workers who boarded the ship to self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19 this morning. Cargo loading and unloading at Tauranga Container Terminal will operate at reduced levels whilst we work through this situation,” she said.

“The health and safety of port workers, their families and the community are our top priority. We will continue to follow all advice and directions of public health authorities.”

The spokeswoman said the vessel was at Port of Tauranga from 6pm on Wednesday, August 4, to 2pm on Saturday, August 7.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that the crew on board the ship had been informed of the positive Covid-19 test results and, as of Monday morning, were reported to be well, with none reporting any symptoms. No crew members came portside while the ship was being unloaded in Tauranga.

The usual precautions and protocols in place by port staff meant that any risks were appropriately managed, the ministry said.

Officials had worked with employers to identify 94 port workers who had contact with the ship, unloading cargo in shifts while it was in port.

All workers had been contacted, told to isolate awaiting a negative Covid-19 test result, and were being tested for Covid-19 on Monday. As of 11.30am, 91 workers had been tested. The first results were expected later on Monday.

The ministry said some workers would require a second test, “based on their contact with the ship, and will be required to remain in isolation until the result of those second tests are known”.

“The ministry understands from local public health staff that all infection prevention controls, and PPE protocol, were followed by port workers who had contact with the ship during their duties.”

Should have waited for tests before boarding – Union

Craig Harrison, national secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand, questioned why health authorities didn’t err on the side of caution, considering the initial concern and the fact crew were being tested.

“And wait until all the test results are in before anyone worked [the ship]. I don’t understand that,” he told Stuff.

Harrison said incidents like this create “a real concern” and he had a lot of sympathy for the 94 port workers who spent time on the ship.

“Because they’ll be waking up, probably hearing the same report on the radio, and now their families will be worried, they’ll be worried, it’s pretty disconcerting.”

Harrison said people only had to look at what was happening in New South Wales and other parts of Australia with the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant, “if it unleashes in one of the major ports in New Zealand, it’s got the ability to cripple the economy”.

The global ship tracking website MarineTraffic showed the Rio de la Plata arrived in Tauranga after an eight-day voyage, originating from Port Botany – a deep-water seaport located in Botany Bay, in Sydney’s south.

