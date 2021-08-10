Underfunding Māori healthcare costs the economy $5 billion a year

The Ministry of Health's top Māori executive John Whaanga says its research consistently shows Māori aren't getting the same treatment or access to services resulting in different health outcomes.

A new report has found Māori healthcare is massively underfunded and $1 billion in extra investment a year would save the country $5b annually in health-related costs.

Waitangi Tribunal complainants commissioned the report, which looked into the investment needed to improve Māori health, as well as the cost to the economy of not doing so.

“The human element behind that, the suffering behind that is huge,” said Janice Kuka (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Te Rangi), one of six claimants who commissioned the report by Sapere.

The independent research group looked at data back to 2002 and found significant historical underfunding of Māori health providers. The report also found a group of Māori providers caring for a population of 332,000 people had missed out on as much as $531 million since 2002.

Supplied Janice Kuka, managing director of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga, has seen the impact of under-funding.

It also breached the Treaty of Waitangi, said Kuka, who is the managing director of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga, a Māori primary health organisation in Tauranga.

“After years of telling the Government the formula you have based the funding on is flawed, we think it validates what we have always thought,” she said.

Neil Woodhams, chair of the expert advisory group which reviewed the assumptions made in the report, said the Ministry of Health had done nothing to remedy the situation, despite knowing about the issue since 2002 when a new contract with Māori primary health organisations was set up.

“Despite knowing about this for 18 years the Ministry has done no work,” he said.

“There are significantly fewer Māori primary health organisations today than there were in 2002. The evidence is there that by Māori, for Māori, produce better services for Māori.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Little has pointed to a new Māori health authority as part of the work the Government is already doing.

Health Minister Andrew Little agreed the system needed to be improved, but wouldn’t put a price on how much the Government would invest in Māori health.

He pointed to the new Māori health authority announced in April as part of major reforms to the health system as means of addressing the issue.

“I can't put dollars around it but the reason we've established the Māori health authority is precisely to get that sort of leadership, and to make sure we have an organisation that is focused on Māori health services and outcomes, because we have to seriously improve what we're doing,” he said.

The expert advisory group also included Dr Jim Primrose, former chief adviser on primary care at the Ministry of Health, Professor Peter Crampton, former dean of Otago Medical School and now professor of public health in Kōhatu, the Centre for Hauora Māori at the University of Otago, and other claimant representatives.

Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare were briefed on the report last week, Woodhams said.

Māori die seven years younger than non-Māori, a fact health experts have said results from inequities in the system caused largely by institutional racism.