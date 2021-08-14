Disabled woman forced to go to toilet and bathe on her bed at 'squalid' hospital wing

Wheelchair user Claire Freeman is doing everything in her power to stay out of the Parkside wing at Christchurch Hospital because she doesn't feel safe there.

Claire Freeman was forced to go to the toilet and bathe on her hospital bed in a room “pungent with the smell of faeces”, shared with five other patients.

The Christchurch clinical health scientist and disability advocate became tetraplegic at 17 after a car crash and was paralysed further after a botched surgery in 2016. She has been a frequent patient at hospitals around the country as a result.

Her last stay was in 2019 in Christchurch Hospital’s earthquake-damaged Parkside wing, after she fell in the shower and cracked her hip.

Doctors have said patients face third-world conditions in cramped rooms in the facility, which a Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) member described as “squalid”. The board says it will cost more than $120 million to refurbish the wing.

READ MORE:

* Plan for $250m refit of 'squalid' Christchurch Hospital wing downgraded

* Crown monitor's reports on Canterbury health board to stay secret

* New Canterbury health boss confident he can get finances in order



Nearly all the patients in the ward had some kind of mobility impairment, yet there were no accessible toilets close to the room and the showers offered no privacy, Freeman said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Claire Freeman says the facilities at Parkside are inadequate for people with disabilities. “It’s not safe for me,” she says.

Older patients using walkers were not able to close the door of the narrow toilets.

She described the shared shower room as a large, unlocked room, open, “like a gas chamber with no curtains”.

“There was always someone having toileting in bed, so the room was pungent with the smell of faeces. You could hear the body work through things. There was no privacy.

“Where’s the respect, where’s the humanity?”

Supplied Patients at Parkside have to share ward toilets that are too narrow to fit a wheelchair and difficult to use with a walker.

The walls were peeling, there was not much room to move around – especially as a wheelchair user – and the space generally seemed like it was “falling apart”, Freeman said.

“It looks like a third-world hospital. It doesn’t make you feel safe.”

Freeman said the nurses and doctors were “brilliant” and were doing their best with limited resources but her week in Parkside was “humiliating, degrading and traumatic”.

Supplied One of Christchurch Hospital's six-bed wards in the Parkside building.

“Most disabled people I know are doing everything in our power to stay out of the hospital, sometimes to the detriment of our health.”

A new $525m hospital, Waipapa, opened in Christchurch last year, but it is not big enough.

In 2019, Christchurch clinicians pleaded for an additional two towers to be built at the new hospital.

But the board voted in March last year for a “reduced cost” tower 3 option, with five storeys instead of six, and only two of them fitted out with wards.

The other three floors would be empty until there was more money. There was no mention of tower 4, which had been previously estimated to cost $383m to build.

Modelling indicated tower 3 would be full to overflowing soon after opening.

As a result, the board had to come up with a plan to renovate the Parkside wing, which would need to remain in use for another decade. The CDHB in September last year told the Government the renovation would cost $250m for the building to be clinically acceptable.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new Waipapa building, part of the Christchurch Hospital campus, is too small to cater to growing demand.

CDHB’s executive director of facilities Rob Ojala said the board had since come up with a more “sensible” renovation plan, which would cost less, but did not provide updated figures when Stuff requested them last week.

On Tuesday, chief executive Peter Bramley provided details of the revised budget of $121m, comprising $72m for seismic repairs, fire safety remediation and some refurbishment, $25m to relocate services affected by the new tower 3 development, and $24m to improve amenity in wards and theatres.

It included conversion of six-bed ward rooms to four beds, which would create space for an en-suite shower and a separate toilet in each room, Bramley said.

The central ablution areas would be renovated to provide accessible bathrooms, he said.

The CDHB would seek further funding from the Government for other projects within Parkside, Bramley said.

Ministry of Health deputy director-general Karen Mitchell said decisions on the timing of tower 4 would be made following a new business case process. Tower 3 was being designed in a way to ensure tower 4 could be built if its business case was approved.