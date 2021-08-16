Nationwide GP shortage a 'workforce' and 'workload' issue

There is a shortage of GPs in many New Zealand regions, with Nelson only just starting to struggle to attract general practitioners to the area.

A GP shortage around the country is causing medical practices to shut their books to new patients.

As Nelson becomes an enticing area to move to new residents may face a challenge finding a medical centre open to new patients – and Nelson is not alone in the struggle.

A GP shortage has seen as least 36 per cent of practices in Nelson Tasman close to new registrations.

Nelson Bay Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said eight out of the 22 practices in the region had “limited ability to take on new enrolments” and a further two were considering this position.

READ MORE:

* GPs close books as patient demand surges and doctor shortage bites

* Surge in demand for funded counselling in wake of Covid-19

* GP registrars choose city training as under-doctored regions flounder



The Nelson Bays Primary Health site shows which medical centres are open or closed for new registrations, but Shaughnessy said some “might not be completely closed”, working on a one-out one-in basis or some GPs within the medical centre might be able to take enrolments.

She said there was a shortage of GPs in many New Zealand regions, but Nelson was only just starting to struggle to attract general practitioners to the area.

Many GPs were working longer hours, unfunded, to ensure patient needs were met. She said in addition, GPs provided an after hours service through PRIME response in Golden Bay and Motueka and in Nelson at the Medical Injury Centre.

“There is a high expectation to do a lot of out-of-clinic work hours.”

A number of primary health organisations around the country say the GP shortage is forcing practices to close to new enrolments.

Canterbury’s Waitaha Primary Health chief executive, Bill Eschenbach said about 14 per cent of practices were having to shut their books as recruiting GPs was becoming difficult, especially in rural and remote areas.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy says 36 per cent of the Nelson region’s general practices have closed their books due to a GP shortage.

“There’s a number of challenges”, he said, the main one being MIQ processes as many GPs would be coming from overseas.

“We’re doing our best to recruit GPs from overseas as well as keeping an eye on the local market.”

Auckland Primary Health chief executive, Barbara Stevens said a “small number” of practices were having to close their books, with West Auckland having the highest number of centres limiting new enrolments.

Nelson GP spokesman Graham Loveridge said there was definitely a “workforce issue, but there’s also a workload issue”.

RNZ The Detail learns about the massive reforms proposed by the government to centralise healthcare and provide better support for vulnerable communities.

He said an “increasingly ageing population” came with many of those people having a number of medical problems and a lot of those were managed in general practices, “whereas 20 years ago it might’ve required hospital specialists”.

“The workload is complex, that’s one thing most GPs comment on how the complexity of the work is greater than it used to be, and the demands of patients are higher as well.”

One particular “pinch point” in the Nelson region was Motueka, he said where the two practices were struggling to recruit. This meant those looking for a GP had to travel 20 kilometres to Māpua or Richmond, 34 kilometres away.

The Doctors Motueka and Greenwood Health in Motueka have been closed to enrolments since earlier this year.

Practices around the country say closed borders is having a negative effect on medical centres with many GPs traditionally coming from the UK.

The Doctors Motueka manager Nicki Nicholas said GP recruitment was the toughest it had been in years with closed borders stopping international doctors coming easily into the country.

“The New Zealand health sector needs a much greater focus on primary care workforce planning and investment to ensure the workforce is developed to meet the needs of all our communities.”

Greenwood Health’s clinical manager Naomi Rosamond said the centre had a wait list of just over 200 patients wanting to register.

“It’s very disheartening to have to tell people we don’t have open books at the moment.”

She was aware the safety of the people on the wait list was compromised, she said, “however if you just have your books open, then the care for everybody is compromised because you just cannot keep up”.

“It will be very interesting to see what changes the healthcare reform bring next year. I don’t hold my breath for it to be quick, but it would be really good to see some positive changes.”