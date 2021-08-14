A 'perfect storm' of long-held grievances and Covid-19 sparks health strikes

Thousands of nurses turned up on Auckland's Queen St for a strike organised by the NZNO union. Video first published June 9, 2021.

Described by many as “the perfect storm”, three major health worker unions are at war with their employers – the country’s 20 health boards – over work contracts.

This week about 1500 hospital midwives walked off the job for eight hours.

On Thursday they will do it again, but for 12 hours, if they have not reached a settlement. On the same day about 30,000 health board nurses will join them, striking for eight hours from 11am over a separate collective agreement.

Meanwhile, more than 5000 senior health board doctors will consider what action they will take to get their voices heard over under-staffing and a zero per cent pay offer by health boards.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Women’s Hospital midwives took their fight over better pay and under-staffing to the streets this week. Midwife and Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service member Karen Gray hopes the Government will listen to their pleas.

This follows a series of stop work meetings by the group – the first time such action has been taken since 2007.

Both nurses and midwives went on strike in 2018 and 2019, before achieving significant pay increases (nine to 20 per cent) and a commitment by the Government towards a pay equity deal and safe staffing levels.

But it’s 2021, and they are walking off the job again.

Work towards pay equity is yet to materialise in a concrete offer. Half of all health boards are yet to fully embed an agreed system to gauge and set safe staff levels for each hospital ward.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Kirsten Van Newtown started a petition for the government to start taking maternity seriously after her experience with a high risk pregnancy at Wellington hospital. (First published April 9, 2021.)

The Government says it has funded an additional 3000 nurses, but also acknowledges there are 1400 vacancies.

Christchurch Women’s Hospital midwive and Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service (MERAS) union member Karen Gray says things are worse than ever.

“What I hear from my colleagues is that I hear of a number of midwives who are crying on shift because of the overwhelm, and that’s really not OK.”

Last week a midwife worked four eight-hour shifts in a row without a meal break, Gray said.

“And that’s not uncommon.”

Gray said she did not want to strike, but had voted to do so because felt it was the only way to be heard.

“For me, I hope it achieves a resolution, but I just feel we are not being heard.”

The fact it was happening under a Labour Government, with a very strong mandate, was disappointing, she said. She felt “quite let down”.

In an unprecedented move senior doctors, represented by Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), are considering strike action.

ASMS director Sarah Dalton said there was no intentional coordination between the unions, but they all happened to be negotiating their contracts this year.

Supplied Executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) Toi Mata Hauora, Sarah Dalton said senior doctors were extremely concerned about a lack of hospital staff.

There was a collective frustration over short-staffing and concerns about patient safety, she said.

“I just think they feel there isn’t any other way – strike action is contemplated when people feel completely unheard and unable to get leverage any other way.”

Business NZ employment relations spokesman Paul Mackay​ said historically there was greater expectation of Labour Governments from workers.

Despite this they still needed to manage their budgets conservatively, he said.

“We have all the sympathy and empathy in the world for the situation [public sector health workers] are in, but I also have empathy for the Government.”

Mackay said the Government needed to manage its budget conservatively in the uncertain Covid-19 environment, where a level four lockdown remained possible.

He was watching the industrial action by public health unions closely.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The NZNO said there was more expectation of improved agreements under Labour.

“We’re always concerned about the flow-on effect of state sector action, depending on where they happen.”

At present, private health sector wages and conditions were better than in the public sector, but there were few openings.

“So, in other words, public sector nurses haven’t got anywhere to go other than to stand their ground, which is what they’re doing.”

Striking could help garner attention on the issues, and public support for workers but it remained to be seen if it would achieve things “around the table”.

In this respect the State Services Commission announcement of a pay freeze for the public sector ahead of negotiations has not helped the health boards, Mackay said.

“I can tell you that went down like a cup of cold sick.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Public servants earning more than $60,000 will only be offered pay increases under select circumstances for the next three years, Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins announced in May.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation industrial services manager Glenda Alexander acknowledged there was more expectation of improved agreements under a Labour Government.

“I think sometimes the austerity measures that are usually to be found [under] a conservative government, become acceptable ... and I guess part of the reason why these things happen under a liberal government is because people then have a bit of hope that because they are based on different values they might behave differently.”

But she said intolerable conditions on the frontline was what drove nurses to strike – irrespective of the political party in government.

“We need to make a stand over issues we’ve been raising for a very long time and clearly, we’d be misleading people if we said pay was not an issue, but it’s about the constant, chronic under-staffing of the health system.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Staff in NZ healthcare are struggling to cope.

This year’s health budget still left the sector about “half a billion” under funded, despite “giant dollops” of funding by the previous Labour Government, Council of Trade Unions' economist Craig Renney said.

The industrial action under way was a result of long-running underfunding of the sector, he said, and the collective message of frustration over short-staffing would need to be addressed to avoid further unrest.

He did not believe the planned strikes were politically motivated.

Renney said record amounts of funding into health had not fixed short-staffing, but this may be a result of the health board system.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Nurses will take to the streets again this week after rejecting the latest offer from health boards.

“There’s a reform programme going on at the moment precisely because giant amounts of money have gone into the service and yet somehow the levels of output still aren’t enough to meet need in places.”

District Health Boards workforce and employment relations lead Rosemary Clements said the health system had “never been so complex nor under as much pressure as it is today”.

“It’s no surprise these constraints and challenges make our people feel this way and is no doubt being reflected in the current industrial context.”

She said the health boards had successfully negotiated nine national collective agreements in the past year and were negotiating a further 10, including with NZNO, ASMS and MERAS.

Many factors contributing to workforce pressures, such as the Covid-19 vaccination programme, increases in patients with acute medical problems, and restrictions on overseas recruitment could not be addressed in the collective agreements.

Despite this they were “increasingly becoming a vehicle for the debate, and industrial action seems to be a way to draw public attention and create political pressure”, Clements said.

“Industrial relations and threats to patient services are not the mechanism to address the issues and concerns that everyone in the health sector shares.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The coronavirus pandemic has made life harder for NZ healthcare workers. The nation is currently well into a massive vaccine roll-out.

University of Otago health system expert Robin Gauld said public health workers faced a lot more stress and strain than others, and particularly at the front line of the Covid-19 response.

He said housing cost increases of up to 30 per cent, were not included in the consumer price index, the indicator of inflation considered in wage agreements.

Grievances over underfunding, stress in the workplace and staff shortages went back for at least 10 years but were possibly worse now, Gauld said.

The health board system meant central workforce planning was non-existent, something he hoped a national health system would deliver on.

Gauld said a national health system, which the Government has committed to implementing next year, would make it easier to respond to workforce gaps but would not necessarily bring an end to strikes.