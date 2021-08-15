One midwife for a time during code red staffing crisis at Hutt Hospital

Shania Fox had a great birthing process with her second child, but other mothers are not so fortunate.(Video first published in May, 2021)

Hutt Hospital's maternity ward went into a “code red” staffing crisis over the weekend and had a period when just one midwife was working.

The situation has been confirmed by the joint Wellington and Hutt Valley district health boards’ chief nursing officer, Chris Kerr.

It comes after an anxious time for Hutt Valley parents-to-be after a series of recent problems at Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit and news the privately-run Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Lower Hutt is closing.

Saturday morning’s “code red” meant there was more demand for care than could be provided by staff working at the time, Kerr said.

One midwife was off sick on Saturday morning and there was a period of time early in the morning when just one midwife was working while extra staff were sourced, Kerr said.

“Procedures were put in place to support the unit moving out of code red as soon as possible, including additional support being assigned to the unit, enabling sufficient staff for the number of women and babies in the unit.”

No mothers in labour were transferred to other hospitals during the code red, Kerr said.

“Hutt Valley is seeing a national shortage of midwives reflected locally. An ongoing recruitment campaign is underway locally and internationally to address this shortage.”

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said maternity care concerns in the Hutt Valley meant she was calling a public meeting on September 16 to discuss it. Hutt Valley health board chief executive Fionnagh Dugan​ would attend that.

Public demand had been so great that the meeting may be moved forward, Andersen said.

“I think midwives have been underfunded for over a decade. It is going to take time for that to rebuild.”

One Hutt Valley midwife said it was “hard to imagine” how the hospital would handle the situation when the Te Awakairangi centre closed next month.

“I'm very worried about my midwifery core colleagues currently there carrying this load on their own,” she said. “It’s also dangerous for the birthing population.”

Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop posted on Twitter that, “women may have to travel to Wellington to give birth”.

“[The]situation is at crisis point and will be made worse by imminent closure of Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre,” he said.

In July it was revealed that Hutt Hospital's maternity service was short 15 out of 50 fulltime equivalent staff, while Kenepuru Community Hospital, Kāpiti Health Centre and Wellington Regional Hospital had a total of 18 fulltime equivalent maternity vacancies across their team of 77.

Staffing and capacity problems at Hutt Hospital's maternity unit have been under the microscope since a baby died in 2016 and another suffered a brain injury in what the Health and Disability Commissioner described as a “pattern of poor care”.

A damning external review, with 67 recommendations, was released in July 2019 into the Hutt Valley health board’s Women’s Health Services.

That same year, the Health and Disability Commissioner confirmed it was considering four complaints relating to maternity services at the Hutt Valley health board.

A $9.4 million upgrade of Hutt Hospital's maternity services is under way and due to be completed in 2023.