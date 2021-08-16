Southlanders call on Health Minister to prioritise cancer care

Health Minister Andrew Little says the Government takes cancer very seriously.

Southlanders are worried that cancer care hasn’t made it onto the Ministry of Health's new list of priorities.

This comes after the Cancer Society raised concerns that the ministry's 12- point Health System Indicators framework, launched earlier this month to replace national health targets, did not include cancer indicators – making the group worry that cancer care wasn’t being prioritised.

The framework looks at factors like financial sustainability, providing better access to GP care, and creating a strong and equitable public health system; but the only cancer care measure is participation in the bowel screening programme.

Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining said thousands of people had contacted her expressing their frustration and devastation at the fact that cancer care was not part of the new framework.

READ MORE:

* Life-saving treatment for neuroendocrine cancer now available for patients in NZ

* Healthcare is a battle we've had to wage too hard for too long

* Health Minister Andrew Little hints at more funding for cancer, but makes no promises



“Andrew Little has effectively said cancer care is not a priority,” she said of the Minister of Health.

Cancer was New Zealand’s biggest killer and Kiwis just wanted a fair chance to fight it, Vining said: “You can’t fix what you don’t measure.”

Her suggestion was to simply add cancer care as a 13th priority to the framework.

Little said the Government would continue to monitor how many patients receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of diagnosis or within 31 days of their treatment decision.

“The Government takes cancer very seriously – and any suggestion we don’t is either mistaken or deliberately misleading,” he said.

Little wanted to be very clear that the ministry was still measuring district health boards against health targets, explaining that the health indicators were a different set of measures.

“They tell us whether the system is working to improve the health of all New Zealanders, and what we need to do to make it better,” Little said.

Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood was deeply concerned that cancer outcomes were not included in the ministry’s top-level priorities.

Measuring cancer care performance by district health boards was important to address “the inequities in cancer outcomes – which Southlanders will know well,” Elwood said.

The 62-day target measures how many patients receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of diagnosis.

The ministry’s performance report for the third quarter of the 2020/2021 year showed that 85 per cent of patients nationally were receiving treatment within this time frame, but the number dropped to 64.9 per cent for the Southern DHB.

This was the worst performance in the country, Elmwood said, despite this measure being on the ministry's top priority table.

Improving cancer care would have spill-over benefits for the rest of the health system, she said, but data collected by the Cancer Control Agency showed cancer survival rates were not improving.

In July, Dunedin oncologist and Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson said the 62-day target only applied to the sickest 15 per cent of cancer patients and that the situation was likely worse for other patients.

Data was critical to understand where the problems in cancer care were and how to fix them, he said.

The subject drew criticism on social media this weekend when Vining and National Party MP for Southland Joseph Mooney expressed dismay at Little's comment that the Cancer Society was “off the planet” for saying the ministry was not measuring cancer performance.

A spokesperson for Little's office said the comment was taken out of context.