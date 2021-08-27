Hipkins' awkward 'spread your legs' gaffe immortalised on momento masks

Hayley Cherryblossom is selling her homemade ‘spread your legs not the virus’ Chris Hipkins masks for charity. She is pictured holding the two she is auctioning and wearing one of her prototypes.

Chris Hipkins’ now infamous press conference slip of the tongue has been captured for posterity on the most appropriate of canvasses - bespoke face masks.

Wellington civil servant Hayley Cherryblossom has created two one-of-kind cloth masks that poke fun at the Covid-19 response minister’s ‘go out and spread your legs’ comment earlier this week.

“It just took off on social media and everyone had memes going around and I saw the mock Covid poster meme come out and thought that would be easy to make a transfer and put onto a mask.”

“I thought this was well within my wheelhouse, I’ve got the resources, I wonder if I could do it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid response minister Chris Hipkins suggested to the national that they should get out and “spread your legs”.

Cherryblossom’s not out to make a buck, but is putting two masks up on Trade Me to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

She said she had been approached by friends to make more, but she was adamant they needed to be one-offs.

As a Government employee with a role in the Covid-19 response, she was an essential worker and so had plenty to keep her busy.

“I’m just doing my job during the day and doing wild mask-making at night.”

“I’m working in a ministry that is quite heavily involved with the Covid-response situation,” she said though she said that Hipkins was not her boss.

“I wish he was, then I could prod him and tell him, ‘can you plug this?’,” she said.

“When he made that little faux pas it was hilarious to watch, but at the same time, you thought ‘this is something he’s going be remembered for’.”

"But he seemed to take it in stride-- he was such a pro about it. He just took it on the chin, had a good laugh about it. I think that is testimony to some of our wonderful politicians that we’re working with.”

Each listing in Trade Me said the item was: “Immortalising the Freudian slip of our dear minister Chris Hipkins, this one-off mask is a handmade work of art.”

Ross Giblin Cherryblossom holding one of the two individual masks she made to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

“Made from double-layered 100 per cent cotton fabric with precision-cut vinyl transfers, this mask will make a pretty bold statement while helping to protect you from Covid-19.”

The masks were listed on Trade Me for $250, but Cherryblossom was hoping to persuade the online trading platform to let her relist them as auctions.

As it stands, due to Trade Me policies masks cannot be sold via auction to discourage pandemic profiteering.