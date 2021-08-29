Covid-19: Cancer patients still travelling to Christchurch for treatment

Southland cancer patients are still travelling to Christchurch for treatment during the lockdown.

Patients receiving care at St George's Hospital in Christchurch continue to do so, while the board is also working out a plan for new referrals to the hospital during the lockdown.

This comes as Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency chief executive Prof. Diana Sarfati acknowledged the commitment of Southern District Health Board staff to address the region's long-standing challenges to improve outcomes for Southern cancer patients.

The agency stepped in to help the board after a radiation oncologist labeled its wait lists “criminal”.

Some patients were waiting up to two months to learn the extent of their cancer as the radiation oncology wait list ballooned to 157 patients.

As of August 17, 108 patients were waiting for radiation oncology, 57 for medical oncology, and 60 for haematology – with waiting times of between two and nine weeks depending on priority, a Southern DHB spokesperson said.

Wait lists were being actively managed, including weekly monitoring of patient flow and action to address long waits, Sarfati said, with the board delivering progress reports to the agency.

Additional capacity had been created by outsourcing services, which would also help reduce waiting times, she said.

The board had begun a recruitment drive with the hope of attracting oncology staff to 16 newly-created positions, Sarfati said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati says southern oncology staff are committed to improving outcomes for cancer patients in Southland and Otago.

Southern DHB general manager of medicine, women’s and children’s Simon Donlevy said the majority of these positions would be in Dunedin where the board's oncology services were based, but they would support the whole district.

The board had invested in a comprehensive recruitment campaign to attract staff to Southern DHB, he said.

“Aside from the current Covid-19 lockdown, in terms of oncology, our most pressing challenge is trying to reduce the amount of time patients are waiting for their oncology treatment and then sustaining the improvement,” Donlevy said.

The board had added Bowen Icon Cancer Centre in Wellington to its list of outsourced providers and was working to identify bottlenecks within its cancer care system, he said.

A new CT scanner will be installed in Dunedin later this year to reduce the time patients wait for a diagnosis, Donlevy said.

While cancer care continued during the lockdown, clinic appointments were being conducted via phone or video, he said.

When restrictions lifted, the board planned to offer weekend clinics to catch up time and reduce waiting lists, Donlevy said.