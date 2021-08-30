Cash-strapped health board's deficit ballooning despite ambitious savings plan

The embattled Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has published its latest unaudited financial results, and they do not look good.

The board’s annual plan for the financial year just finished had been for a reduced deficit of $145 million – down from $243.4m in the previous year – but it was unclear how the massive reduction would be achieved.

It now appears the plan has failed. The CDHB published its latest financial results in its next board meeting agenda, which showed a total deficit for the year up to date of $172.58m – $27.5m above the budgeted deficit.

The board came under fire for its finances in 2019, with the then-Health Minister David Clark appointing Crown Monitor Dr Lester Levy to help it redress its books.

The board, under Levy’s supervision, committed to a savings plan of $57m to help reduce its planned deficit for this financial year.

Tension over how to reduce the deficit led to the resignations of seven executive leadership team members, including former chief executive David Meates,​ last year.

“Actual savings have not reached the level expected for the year,” the agenda released earlier this month said.

Further “equity support” would be needed from the Government, it said.

Last year the Government bailed out the CDHB to the tune of $180m so it could continue to pay its bills and run its hospitals.

The CDHB was managing its Covid-19 vaccination programme, six managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) facilities and providing support for contact tracing and laboratory testing, the agenda said.

Supplied The CDHB’s plan to reduce its deficit to $145m appears to have failed despite supervision of Crown Monitor Dr Lester Levy.

The CDHB was unable to answer questions by deadline.

Board member Andy Dickerson said he was not allowed to comment.

Dickerson voted against the adoption of the annual plan and budget. At the time he said he did not believe it was achievable.

Board chair John Hansen did not respond to a request for comment.