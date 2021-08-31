Public's help sought for nasal spray to save lives of overdose victims

A lethal dose of heroin, versus a lethal dose of fentanyl. In the US alone, there were 80,000 deaths in the 2019/20 year due to other drugs being laced with fentanyl.

Supplies of a simply nasal spray which can save the life of a person who has overdosed on opioids are perilously low prompting a national fundraising campaign.

On average, nearly one New Zealander a week dies from an opiod overdose.

The drug naloxone, which can be delivered as a nasal spray, is effective at saving the life of a person who has overdosed, or preventing injuries.

But only 300 kits of naloxone nasal spray remained nationwide, and these were fast approaching their use-by date, said New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm.

The life-saving drug in this form is not funded by Pharmac, making it out of reach at $92 per spray kit.

The foundation is now seeking the public’s help to urgently raise $45,000 to buy about 500 kits for drug users, their whānau and friends. “We can’t in good conscience keep waiting and do nothing,” said Helm.

Helm said the foundation would work with organisations such as the Needle Exchange to distribute the kits while continuing to campaign for proper funding.

Naloxone, which is also available in ampoules for injections, first became available in New Zealand in 2019 after a two-year approval process by Medsafe.

In 2020 emergency measures by the Ministry of Health allowed a limited temporary supply of naloxone for opioid treatment providers and about three-quarters of Needle Exchanges.

Helm said while there were “lots” of the injectable ampoules, they were less user-friendly as they needed a syringe and the confidence to inject someone.

Newly released data shows 46 people a year die from an opioid overdose, based on a five-year period from 2014-2019.

KEVIN STENT NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm says the need for naloxone was urgent. The foundation launched a fundraising campaign on Tuesday, overdose awareness day.

Over 600 people were hospitalised after an overdose in the year to June 2021.

A recent discovery by police of six homebake heroin labs in Auckland made inadequate supply of naloxone even more terrifying, Helm said.

Supplies of naloxone were limited to ambulances with paramedics and some needle exchange programmes. Police do not carry the drug.

Of the 20 needle exchanges in the country, six do not have supplies of naloxone, New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme operations manager Philippa Jones​ said.

For those that have some, supply is inconsistent and unreliable.

Some health board addiction services would not allow needle exchanges to distribute the drug, while others would, Jones said.

A recent report in the International Journal of Drug Policy said New Zealand was “grossly underprepared” should an opioid crisis hit.

123RF.COM/Stuff Drug-harm reduction organisations say New Zealand is not prepared for a sudden increase in opioid overdoses, as has occurred overseas.

Opioid epidemics in the US and Canada have seen overdose rates balloon. In the US, there were 80,000 deaths in the year ending June 2020 due to other drugs being laced with fentanyl.

Jones said the risk of an overdose was frightening for those who used the exchange, and their whānau.

Needle exchanges were the ideal places to supply and distribute take-home naloxone nasal spray kits because they were staffed by people with lived experience of drug-use.

“They have a lot of empathy, are very safe and in tune with what our clients are experiencing.”

Helm said other options for distribution would include community-based social services and health care providers.

The needle exchange programme is making an emergency application to the acute drug harm discretionary fund to help the Drug Foundation purchase available naloxone supplies.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the ministry was committed to widening the availability of naloxone but there were “a number of legislative, regulatory, funding and clinical steps that need to be taken to enable the wide distribution of emergency kits with naloxone”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff St John said its ambulances staffed with paramedics carried naloxone but overdoses were “relatively uncommon events”.

There was no pre-filled syringe emergency kits in New Zealand as no third party had applied to Medsafe for approval.

“While the ministry has worked to widen the coverage, no third party has submitted a funding application to Pharmac and the Ministry of Health is not able to make such an application.”

A discretionary fund of $2.15 million per annum (available to June 30, 2022) was available to support local surge responses to acute harm situations caused by synthetic drugs, the spokesman said.

St John Assistant clinical director Kris Gagliardi said all emergency vehicles staffed by St John paramedics, intensive care and extended care paramedics carried naloxone.

“There are no issues with St John’s naloxone supply. Currently, in New Zealand, St John ambulance responses to opiate poisoning are relatively uncommon events and make up a very small proportion of our ambulance workload.”