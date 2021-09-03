'Level 3 is not level free': Police unimpressed by some reasons for travel as traffic doubles

Northland will move in line with the rest of Aotearoa outside of Auckland and switch to level 3, with a boundary and checkpoints in place north of the city.

Police have been unimpressed by people’s excuses for non-essential travel, as checkpoints around the country stop everyone from essential workers to sneaky surfers travelling long distances to the sea.

“Level 3 is not level free,” is how Wairarapa police response manager senior sergeant Jennifer Hansen put it.

Traffic into Wellington had doubled on Wednesday, the first day under level 3. In 2.5 hours on Thursday morning, police stopped 646 cars at a checkpoint on the Wellington side of the Remutaka Hill. There were 17 vehicles turned around, but no infringements were issued.

Wellington road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said one person told police they were driving to “scrub in their new tyres on the hill.” Another said they had just found out they were pregnant, and were off to pick up a changing table.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 alert level move: Police checkpoints return to Auckland-Waikato border

* Wellington police nab 111 drivers speeding on first day of lockdown, including teenager going 160kmh

* Coronavirus: Police expect iwi-led checkpoints to be called off

* Coronavirus: More than 600 cars turned around from Auckland border, no arrests



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tradies were back on-site on Thorndon Quay, Wellington.

“A number of drivers were off to go surfing – including one who'd come over from Titahi Bay heading to Castlepoint,” Jennings said. “There were also people driving to go fishing, and those who were just bored.”

“All were good to deal with, and most were travelling with an essential reason or with the required paperwork.”

Castlepoint in the Wairarapa is more than 160km from Titahi Bay in Porirua.

Jennings said it was a good reminder that under alert level 3, people should stay local unless travelling for work or other essential reasons.

Checkpoints would continue over the next few days, including on SH1 outside Plimmerton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional maintenance and operations manager Mark Owen said Wellington traffic was a quarter of 2019 levels, according to data from a traffic monitoring site on SH1 at Ngauranga Gorge.

Traffic on the first day of level 3 had more than doubled on level 4 lockdown levels (11,092 on Monday and 12,202 on Tuesday, to 26,625 on Wednesday).

“This may be as a result of increased freight along with testing and vaccination activity being high this time, unlike level 3 in 2020, so we expect that to be a factor in the extra traffic volumes measured at the site,” Owen said.

However, this number was only 3 per cent higher than the average daily weekday count under alert level 3 in April/May 2020 (which was 25,838).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Traffic in Wellington was double that under level 4 only two days ago.

Wellington police had received 1550 online breach notifications since. Six people had been charged, 299 fines were issued – most for leaving home without an essential purpose – and 41 warnings.

Wairarapa’s Hansen said activity in her area had almost returned to normal non-lockdown levels, which was not the intent of level 3.

Hansen travelled from Masterton to Porirua on police business on Wednesday and was taken aback by the amount of traffic. “It was a trip that would normally take an hour and twenty minutes – it took almost two hours.”

While some people were a little hazy on rules for leaving the house, most were clear on their mask obligations.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher is pleased with how people are following mask wearing and physical distancing rules.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said mask use and distancing on buses and trains had been good. “Very few incidences of failure to wear them have been reported.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said between midnight on Tuesday and 3.30pm on Wednesday, 3,059 vehicles were stopped at five checkpoints on Auckland’s southern boundary. Only 114 vehicles, less than 4 per cent, were turned away for non-essential travel.

Two men said they were heading to Hamilton to buy face masks, while others were attempting to leave Auckland to pickup takeaways or items bought online, Coster said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police and Defence Force personnel are operating border checkpoints in Mercer to monitor traffic travelling between Auckland, which is at alert level 4, and North Waikato, which has moved with the rest of the country into alert level 3.

In Canterbury, police district prevention manager Inspector Ash Tabb said while the vast majority of residents in the region were following guidelines, there had been “several reports of gatherings and parties received in the past 24 hours”.

“Police have taken action to respond to these events and bring to an end such gatherings.”

There had also been an increase of traffic, with officers patrolling the roads. While there had been a reduction in dishonesty, road policing, and violence-type offences, there had been an increase in domestic violence reports.

There had been about 10 gatherings involving people not complying with their bubbles, including 10-15 children were seen playing at BMX park, people trialling horses at a race track, and others camping near a beach in South Canterbury.

Six or seven people were seen entering a Rolleston address with beers, reporters of parties in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay, a gathering of 4 cars at a New Brighton address possibly to sell car parts, and four people in a public carpark “hugging and drinking”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury police are happy with the behaviour of “the vast majority”, but have responded to a number of incidents of lockdown breaches. (File photo)

In Dunedin, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said compliance across the city had been good.

Some stores were visited, and reminded to have physical books for signing-in for those without a mobile device. ''But they were happy to achieve full compliance as required.'’

Nationwide by the numbers