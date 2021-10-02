Young people waiting up to 18 months to see psychologists

RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

Young people are waiting up to 18 months to see psychologists as the mental health system comes under increasing pressure amid the pandemic. Brittany Keogh reports.

Sick with worry and at her wit’s end after watching her 16-year-old stepson Josh*’s mental health deteriorate to the point where he had stopped going to school and was self-medicating using alcohol and drugs, Jessica* contacted every youth psychologist in Wellington to try to get him an appointment.

Each time, she got the same response – “Sorry, I want to help, but I can’t”. Their client caseloads were already too high and wait lists too long.

“We’re just so worn out from it. It’s the worst. It’s just horrible,” Jessica said, through tears, her voice breaking as she described how, over 18 months, she and her partner had tried again and again to get Josh the right support, only to be knocked back.

When Josh first told his parents in February 2020 that his brain was being overwhelmed by dark thoughts, they took him to the family GP, who referred him to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs).

After a six-month wait for an assessment, Camhs concluded he “didn't fit the criteria” for further help.

Jessica and her partner did their best to support him, while juggling work and caring for their other children. But it was difficult without the training and skills of a mental health professional.

Every time Josh left the house they were anxious. If he disappeared overnight they’d be frantic, ringing the police and the hospital.

On several occasions, he ended up in the emergency department after overdosing.

“It’s been the most stressful year of my life. It was a hard time. He was just completely lost that year,” Jessica said.

Despite this, Jessica knows navigating the stretched youth mental health system is sometimes even tougher for others.

Unlike many other families whose rangatahi are experiencing distress, Jessica and her partner could afford to pay $200 per week for Josh to see a psychologist privately – if they could find one with availability. A few months ago “by some stroke of miracle" they did.

A psychologist responded to Jessica’s inquiries saying she could see Josh the next week.

He’s since been to several sessions and also went back to his GP, who prescribed him medication.

Jessica said Josh felt listened to for the first time. He's enrolled in an alternative education programme and “really wants to do better”.

However, she remains disillusioned with the mental health system.

“The thing with Camhs is that... you have to be suicidal, or you’re well. They just discharge you and say good luck. It’s just incredibly under-resourced and underfunded.”

The latest data from the Ministry of Health showed that in the year to March 2021, 35 per cent of under 19s accepted for Camhs treatment had their first face-to-face contact within 48 hours. Another 30 per cent were seen within three weeks and another 22 per cent by eight weeks.

However, that leaves 13 per cent waiting longer than two months, and does not account for those who are declined help through the service.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that Camhs prioritises people with the highest needs, as determined by clinicians. Support could include individual or family therapy or group work and could be provided by nurses, occupational therapists, social workers, psychotherapists, psychologists or child and adolescent psychiatrists.

Anyone experiencing mental distress should see their GP, which 10,000 people per month did, the statement said.

But statistics indicate the experience of Josh and Jessica's whānau is still all too common.

Some estimates have concluded New Zealand is short 1000 psychologists.

The longitudinal Youth 19 study found the proportion of secondary school students with “significant” symptoms of depression had nearly doubled in 20 years, from 12 per cent to 23 per cent.

About one in five of the research's 7890 participants had difficulty getting help for stress or emotional problems in the previous year and 6 per cent reported having attempted suicide.

The data was collected prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, it appears rates of mental distress may have got even worse among young people since then.

The ministry acknowledged many people had been struggling with the “exceptional circumstances and pressures” that came with Covid-19 and this had put extra pressure on the mental health and addiction service.

When Auckland came out of its second lockdown in September 2020, Sarah Watson, clinical director of Auckland specialist youth private practice Psyched, said she knew of instances where suicidal teenagers were waiting six weeks for mental health help.

On the day the most recent shift to alert level 4 was announced, Youthline saw an 300 per cent increase in texts to its service. Over the next few days, requests for support from young people who had never contacted the 24/7 helpline before were up by 200 per cent.

So, what’s behind the rising tide of youth mental health problems?

Dr Emma Woodward, director at The Child Psychology Service, said there was no single factor, but a "toxic" focus on productivity over wellbeing was likely at the core of the phenomenon.

Everyone was “striving to be exceptional at the same things” – to do well at school to get into university, get a good job and earn a decent income.

Costs of living and debt-to-income ratios were higher than ever, meaning parents were working longer hours and families had less time together.

On top of that, Woodward said young people were spending an increasing amount of time in front of screens which didn't give them the same brain development as real life interactions. Also she said pornography and violent content were everywhere online, and it was difficult for them to stop thinking about the looming crisis of climate change when they were "bombarded" with "scary, big attention grabbing headlines" that their brains struggled to process.

“The way we live nowadays makes us feel really disconnected, makes us feel anxious.

“I don’t think you need to have experienced trauma nowadays or early childhood adversity to have the signs of trauma because living in the way that we live today is traumatising enough," Woodward said.

Add Covid-19 – which increased people's uncertainty at a time when they already vulnerable – were to the mix, and it was no surprise that children were feeling overwhelmed.

Woodward said throughout lockdown psychologists were getting new referrals from whānau who needed their help.

However, as online consultations were less effective with children and younger teens than face-to-face appointments, psychologists “can’t use our skills at the time [when they] need to be utilised the most”.

New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists executive adviser Dr Paul Skirrow​ said although demand for mental health services had “gone through the roof”, the number of psychologists had remained relatively static for two decades – 120 to 130 are trained every year.

This had created a perfect storm where psychologists were “overwhelmed” with referrals.

“They have to turn people away, and they really, really do not like doing that because we’re in this to help people. It’s an awful situation.”

A recent survey by the college found that half of 271 clinical psychologists were turning away more than 10 families a week and the same proportion had closed their waiting lists, which had ballooned to up to a year.

One respondent noted they were the “8th or 9th” psychologist a person needing help had contacted.

The best solution would be to simply train more psychologists, Skirrow said. The He Ara Oranga Mental Health Inquiry had made this recommendation “as a priority”. But Skirrow said there had been no significant action to bolster the workforce.

It took seven to 10 years on average to become a clinical psychologist and because of the level of training required they had different expertises to other mental health professionals, such as counsellors.

That included the ability to assess and diagnose mental health and certain neurological conditions. The therapy they offered was evidence-based and targeted to individual patients’ needs, Skirrow said.

Unlike some other mental health professions, such as counselling, clinical psychology was a registered and regulated profession.

Research had found online and app-based services are not an alternative to seeing a psychologist for people needing mental health support.

“The evidence is quite clear that they are not as good as seeing a trained psychologist.”

Skirrow compared this to trying to lose weight by “having a personal trainer, versus going to the gym, versus trying to do it on an app”.

“Quite clearly having a personal trainer is going to be more successful.”

Lucy McLean​ is completing her master’s degree at Victoria University of Wellington to become a clinical psychologist.

During her studies she became concerned about how many people were waiting six to 12 months to see a psychologist and, along with other students, launched a petition to increase funding for training and internships for psychologists.

She believed there were hundreds, if not thousands, of psychology degree graduates who would be keen to enter the field by spending two or three extra years to qualify, but faced barriers because of cost of doing so.

While Victoria provided clinical psychology students a stipend of $30,000 per year while they were doing internships to complete their training, other programmes didn’t do the same.

More than 14,500 people signed the petition, which was presented on September 8 to a cross-party group on mental health and addictions, including MPs Chloe Swarbrick, Matt Doocey and Louisa Wall.

“We need more of all mental health professionals. We need more psychotherapists, more counsellors... more of everything. I think it’s really important that we have options available to people as well. People should have choices about the mental health services that work for them,” McLean said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health minister Andrew Little says increasing the number of psychologists practising in New Zealand is a priority for the Government.

Health Minister Andrew Little​ said growing the psychology workforce was a priority for the government. It had invested nearly $2 million over the past three years to train intern psychologists on 20 placements each year.

The 2019 Budget put aside $70m for improving the skills of the mental health and addiction workforce at this year funded more than 100 extra placements for new mental health practitioners and 200 for primary care nurses to train in mental health and addictions.

The Government was planning how to meet demand of the mental health workforce in the future, including psychology, and would provide additional scholarships for Māori and Pacific students, Little said.

“We’re also talking to professional bodies on the range of qualifications available and how we make sure that the qualifications we’ve got are suited to what the future workforce is expected to do.”

*names have been changed to the young person’s privacy.