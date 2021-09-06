Covid-19: Southland patients likely to travel for surgery post-lockdown

Patients from Southland and Otago may have to travel further surgeries if the private sector can help them.

Patients may have to travel away from Southland and Otago for surgery as the district health board tries to catch up on elective surgeries.

The Southern District Health Board is creating a catch-up campaign for the planned, or elective, surgeries postponed during lockdown.

Specialist services executive director Patrick Ng said the board would have to outsource a number of surgeries, and initial case weight numbers showed private providers in Southland and Otago would not have enough capacity to take them all on.

“We’re going to have to see if there's capacity outside the district, and a willingness to take some of the more complex cases.”

This plan would hinge on other district health boards who would likely also need to lean on private providers in their districts for help, he said.

Ng did not say how many surgeries would have to be outsourced, but working with case weights, he estimated private hospitals would need to take on about 1200 of the 17,500 case weights the board had planned to complete.

The more complex a surgery, the more case weights it accounts for. The exact shortfall would only be known when the South Island moved to alert level 2.

Ng has been asked to implement lessons from the “bullish” catch up campaign after the 2020 lockdown.

He hopes more robust monthly production planning, along with 28 extra theatre hours per week at Dunedin Hospital, will help “eat” through the electives list.

Last year, the board outsourced some postponed surgeries, while also operating on weekends, to make up lost numbers.