Suicide attempt survivor: 'By the grace of somebody I’m here'

Ruth Kenny survived a suicide attempt last year with the support of "amazing" friends and family. She urges others in a dark space to "hang on" and to speak up. "The help will come."

With her shoulder-length pink bob, infectious laugh and Irish lilt, it’s hard to imagine Ruth Kenny wanting to go to sleep and never wake up.

The former Christchurch social services worker and mother-of-two says she became overwhelmed by untreated anxiety, depression and an eating disorder last year and attempted to take her life.

More than a year on from her darkest day she is training to become a coach and excited for her future.

Kenny said she wanted to share her experience on World Suicide Prevention Day to encourage people suffering mental distress not to give up on life.

“Just hold on and keep going because it will be OK.

“Now, the thought I may not have been here this time last year, and left behind my family and friends, that just breaks my heart ... because by the grace of somebody I’m here, and I’ve come through it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ruth Kenny survived a suicide attempt last year. She has gone on to recover from the anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.

She said getting the right help was not always easy, but she encouraged people to keep trying.

“Just go a little bit further and keep banging on doors and keep telling people.”

But Kenny also wanted to raise awareness about the lack of mental health supports and the urgent need for more publicly-funded services.

Her experience of acute distress came to a head last year but Kenny, 47, says she had been suffering anxiety, depression and an eating disorder for many years.

She sought help from her GP about six years ago, but the treatment of medication and a referral for six counselling sessions had not been effective.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Suicide attempt survivor Ruth Kenny said she realised there was hope and she could “get through this”. She wanted to encourage others in mental distress to seek help.

Kenny says she continued hiding her pain from friends, family and colleagues.

“I loved my job, was well respected, came to work every day with a smile. But underneath it was a totally different story.”

In 2020 a succession of stressful events made it increasingly difficult to manage her growing distress.

In March last year a long-anticipated trip home to Ireland after an absence of eight years was cut short when the pandemic hit.

When Kenny returned to her work, she had to manage a much higher number of clients following a Government decision to house homeless people in motels.

On top of the large workload she was working in isolation from her team, due to the lockdown rules.

Finally, in late June, she felt completely overwhelmed. Instead of going to work, she attempted to take her life.

“All I could think of was to meld into that darkness and just feel nothing.”

Kenny remembers waking in a respite home, having spent about 12 hours at the Emergency Department.

Services to help her address the cause of the incident were completely inadequate, she says.

No one attempted to talk to her about what had happened for the three days she was at the respite home, she says.

On her final day, a crisis nurse suggested she should see her GP and a psychologist, and said she would be in touch about the outcome of a doctors’ meeting.

The following week Kenny was told by voicemail she was being discharged her from the crisis service.

A few weeks later she returned to her job, but was not working with clients.

At her request, her GP referred her to a health board eating disorder service and she was accepted into a weekly three-month long group programme for binge-eating disorder sufferers.

While some parts of the course were helpful, Kenny says she was still struggling with deep anxiety and depression.

Her GP told her he did not know what to do to help her, except to prescribe more medication.

A friend who Kenny had met years earlier through work and was a mind coach offered to see her, after Kenny told her she was struggling.

On her way to see the woman, Kenny again contemplated ending her own life.

“But something said no, just keep going and get to her.”

She spent three hours with the coach and by the end felt “there is hope and I can do this”.

Kenny

said coaching had helped her, and she was able to pay for it, but more services were needed for everyone.

Canterbury health board general manager of specialist mental health services Greg Hamilton said an individualised approach was taken to care for a person who had attempted suicide.

In general, he said care would include prioritising life-threatening injuries, a medical assessment, establishing a plan, and providing information on managing mental illness and/or addictions, and available support services.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline, open 24/7: 0800 111 757.

Whakatau Mai/ The Wellbeing Sessions www.wellbeingsessions.nz

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Youthline: 0800 376633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1pm-11pm): 0800 942 8787

Kidsline (aimed at children up to age 14; 4pm-6pm weekdays): 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline)

Rainbow youth (LGBTQ youth helpline): (09) 3764155