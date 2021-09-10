Health minister calls for ministry to step in at Southern DHB

Health minister Andrew Little has asked that the Ministry of Health work closely with the Southern District Health Board to manage its long waiting lists.

Minister of Health Andrew Little has asked his ministry to step in to bring long waiting lists for Southland patients under control.

The Southern District Health Board is part of the Ministry of Health's Intensive Support Programme, which Little hoped would lead to significant changes in areas where there were concerns about its performance – including financial, operational and clinical management.

After news that a Southland child has been waiting more than 520 days to see an orthopaedic specialist, Little has also asked the ministry to help the board manage its waiting lists and ensure plans are in place to support patients who have been waiting too long.

Local MPs have been calling for ministry intervention this week amid revelations of “unacceptable" waiting lists for Southland patients that include 200 children waiting for dental surgery, 350 patients waiting for Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery, and 230 waiting for orthopaedic surgery.

Little revealed the 521-day wait in response to a Parliamentary Written Question from Southland National Party MP Joseph Mooney who asked about orthapeadic waiting lists for children.

As of August 16, 2021, there were 122 patients under 16 waiting for a first appointment to see an orthopaedic specialist, Little said, down slightly from March 31, 2021, when there were 143 patients under the age of 16 on the wait list, with the longest wait being 383 days.

The DHB had been provided with expert support to help it implement change, Little said, while crown monitors were in place to oversee the health board's work.

“The Government is focused on improving access to clinical services at all hospitals, including those in the Southern District Health Board area. That’s why we are reforming the health system – to make sure that people right across the country have access to the healthcare they need when they need it,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Southland MP Joseph Mooney says it's unacceptable that children are waiting more than a year for specialist appointments.

In some cases, patients remained on waitlists if they were hard to contact or unable to attend appointments, he said – which he was advised was the case for the child waiting 521 days.

Southern DHB surgical services general manager Janine Cochrane confirmed this.

Some patients on the list, or their guardians, were hard to reach or had not attended appointments, while others had undergone tests and surgeons had spoken to their parents over the phone, she said.

“Regretfully, we do have some long waiting children waiting for an outpatient assessment. We agree that the long waits are not acceptable, and we are working hard to address this through the use of locums and upskilling our nursing team.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Labour List MP Dr Liz Craig says one of the reasons for the upcoming health reforms is to ensure that people can access health services irrespective of where they live.

The children who had been waiting for the longest have had their cases reviewed by an orthopaedic surgeon to make sure they didn’t need to be seen more urgently, Cochrane said.

Mooney posed the question to the minister after hearing “some really concerning” stories from Southland families, he said.

He did not want to share them, for privacy concerns, but was trying to highlight the situation, Mooney said.

He also called for investment to address the board's “extraordinary” wait times.

“The orthopaedic surgeons can only do so much and the last thing they would want is being in a position where they cannot assist patients whose problems, if not treated now, could cause life-long issues,” he said.

Labour List MP Dr Liz Craig, who is based in Invercargill, said she wrote to Southland-based board members about last-minute surgery cancellations, because of staff illness and no one being available to replace them.

Supplied Invercargill National MP Penny Simmonds says she has spent the past 12 months working with a group of health professionals to highlight the “desperate lack of facilities” at Southland Hospital.

The board reported that in July, six sessions of planned surgeries were dropped at Southland Hospital because teams were stood down after working through the night on emergency operations.

“While the Government has put significant extra funding into the Southern DHB in recent years, there are a number of issues that still need to be addressed locally,” Craig said.

She was pleased a new general practice was planned for Invercargill, but a lack of access to affordable after-hours GP care was putting strain on Southland Hospital's emergency department, she said.

Both issues demonstrated how important it was that scarce health resources be managed carefully, Craig said.

On Tuesday, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds called on the board to urgently address inadequacies and inequality at Southland Hospital or bring it to the attention of the health minister.

“Our hospital has just 115 beds and 2.9 theatres per 100,000 people – that's nearly 60 per cent fewer beds per 100,000 people, and 37 per cent less theatre space, than neighbouring Otago,” she said.