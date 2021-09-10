SDHB takes steps to avoid a 'collapse' of southern maternity units

MERAS co-leader Caroline Conroy, wearing a red scarf during a march in Palmerston North, learned the full extent of Southland Hospital’s midwife shortage while trying to plan life-preserving services ahead of nationwide strike action in August.

The Southern District Health Board has signed off on creating a midwifery role proposed by the union in 2018, as it works to lessen the impact of staff shortages.

The Assistant Director of Midwifery role will offer after-hours clinical leadership to Southland Hospital midwives who have found themselves working alone during emergencies as the board struggles to fill vacancies amid a national workforce shortage and border closures.

The decision comes after Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Services (MERAS) co-leader for midwifery Caroline Conroy requested a meeting with DHB leaders this week, saying urgent action was needed “to avoid a collapse of the maternity services within Southern DHB”.

Speaking after the meeting, Conroy felt the board was working in earnest to make sure maternity units were safer for mums, their babies, and midwives.

The Terms of Settlement from the 2018 MERAS Multi Employer Collective Agreement (MECA) suggested senior midwifery roles be created in all secondary and tertiary maternity units to offer overnight advice to midwives.

Dunedin Hospital was the only tertiary maternity unit in the country that had not implemented it, Conroy said.

She learned the extent of Southland and Otago's core midwife shortage and lack of clinical leadership in August while trying to plan life-preserving services ahead of strike action.

To her shock, she found there was often only one midwife on duty at Southland Hospital when safe staffing levels called for at least two.

The board has nine vacancies for registered midwives in Southland.

“I have heard from midwives that clinical procedures are being deferred weekly, which is delaying care and potentially putting women and babies at risk,” Conroy said; while midwives picking up extra shifts to support their colleagues faced burnout or accidents.

Southern DHB operations general manager Megan Boivin said that while Southland and Dunedin had been impacted by the general midwife shortage in New Zealand, Southland Hospital had faced additional challenges in the past 12 months.

Five core midwives left to become lead maternity carers (LMC), while another four were on maternity leave, and a few others had moved internationally or been promoted within SDHB, Boivin said.

“The positive thing is these dedicated midwives are not lost to the profession, or (with one or two exceptions) to Southland, but the gaps created, and the wider midwifery shortage, have led to Southern DHB taking a number of initiatives to attract new midwives and support the existing midwifery teams,” she said.

A midwifery outreach service has been set up in Dunedin, where there are a low number of LMCs and Registered Nurses will be recruited to support core midwives.

These nurses will receive support if they wish to pursue a career in midwifery while building a close relationship with the School of Midwifery at Otago Polytechnic, midwifery scholarships, and six new placement positions for graduates would help build the workforce, Boivin said.

The board has also created a position for a Midwife Clinical Coach to support returning midwives and those who have trained overseas.

“The DHB has representation on the national Director of Midwifery leaders’ group, who are working collectively on midwifery workforce strategies,” Boivin said.

Recruitment campaigns have focused on local and international audiences and a video is being produced to attract health staff to Southland and Otago.