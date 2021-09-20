Mum in labour says she was turned away from Hutt Hospital maternity unit when it was full

Hutt Valley District Health Board CE Fionnagh Dougan talks about maternity care in 2018 in response to a review of women's health at the DHB. (First published 2019)

The Hutt Valley District Health Board is looking into allegations that a woman in active labour was turned away from Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit because it was full.

Robyn Tyler​ gave birth to her daughter at Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Melling, Lower Hutt, on November 23, after she says she was told the hospital’s maternity unit was closed because it was in “code red”.

A code red situation means a ward is at capacity due to a lack of available beds or staff. New figures show Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit has been in code red seven times so far in 2021. In the previous four years that had only happened six times in total.

The Upper Hutt woman said her experience had left her lacking confidence in Hutt Hospital’s maternity service: “I would like to feel confident about having another baby ... I felt like I didn’t trust them. You’re very, very vulnerable when you’re in labour and once you’ve given birth.”

Supplied Upper Hutt woman Robyn Tyler, with her baby girl, who she gave birth to at Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre after being told Hutt Hospital's maternity ward was closed when she was there in active labour.

Hutt Hospital's maternity service was the subject of a scathing review in 2018 after a baby’s death. The DHB has since implemented all the review’s recommendations. However, it has continued to be plagued by staff shortages.

During a code red in August, just one midwife was on duty at the hospital’s maternity unit for a period.

Tyler’s ordeal began when she went into labour at home at nearly 42 weeks pregnant. She called her midwife who told her to stay put because she was due to be induced the next day and the midwife wasn’t sure she was in labour.

But after the contractions grew stronger, Tyler’s partner drove her to Hutt Hospital, where she again called her midwife but was unable to get through. The couple went to the maternity unit and found the reception area empty.

A nurse walked past and Tyler and her partner explained that she was in labour and the nurse went to find Tyler’s midwife, who was already on site.

Tyler estimated she spent the next hour waiting and by that stage she was in so much pain, she was on her hands and knees on the floor.

When her midwife eventually came rushing over she said she’d been assisting with another client’s caesarean. After checking Tyler over and seeing her cervix was at least 5 centimetres dilated she told Tyler to go to Wellington Regional Hospital.

“She’s like: ‘you can’t be here. It’s in code red. They can’t take anyone ... I’m like ‘you’re f...... kidding’.”

Concerned she would give birth on the 20-kilometre drive to Wellington Regional Hospital, Tyler decided to instead head to Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, a private facility not far from Hutt Hospital. Three hours later, she gave birth to her daughter there.

However, due to post-birth complications, Tyler was rushed back to Hutt Hospital for emergency surgery., She said her care over the next five days before she was discharged was “sub par”.

Joy Farley, director of provider services for the Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards, said in a statement that the DHB was not aware of any cases where someone in labour had been turned away from Hutt Hospital due to capacity.

“This is not something that occurs.”

Farley said the health board would discuss Tyler’s experience with her directly to “investigate further, understand [her] experience and provide further support if needed”.

No reportable events had been found to indicate that a code red was reported on November 23, Farley said. The DHB tried to prevent code reds, but admissions to its maternity service could be unpredictable.

It was recruiting more staff and used a special software to measure how many clinical hours were required based on the level of care patients needed at any time.

Contingency plans and protocols also helped the DHB manage demand during busy periods “and ensures that mothers can have confidence that our maternity units are a safe environment where they and their babies will receive quality care from a committed and skilled team”.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Robyn Tyler says Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit reception area was empty when she arrived and she was later told it was closed. (File photo)

When a code red did occur in the maternity unit, the senior medical officer on call, obstetrics lead, midwifery director, charge nurse managers, charge midwife managers, and duty manager were informed, and they provided advice to staff on the ward and could help care for patients, Farley said.

Additional staff may be called in during a code red “to ensure clinical care is not compromised”.

Code reds could last anywhere from an hour to more than a day, depending on the cause. The status was assessed hourly.

Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre is due to close on Tuesday because its owner, charitable trust the Wright Family Foundation, can no longer afford to operate it without DHB funding.

Community action group Hutt Families for Midwives has been fighting to save the facility. But at a board meeting on September 1, members voted against funding postnatal care at the birthing centre, so it could stay open.