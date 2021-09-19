Southern DHB limits joint surgeries at Southland Hospital

The Southern District Health Board is struggling to fill about 10 physiotherapy jobs at Southland Hospital.

The Southern District Health Board is limiting joint replacement surgeries at Southland Hospital as it struggles to recruit physiotherapists.

Surgical services and radiology medical director Stephen Packer said physiotherapists were essential to patients undergoing joint replacements because they helped them start moving again safely.

“They provide physical support, instruction, and monitoring of safe practice as patients regain their strength for walking.”

Joint replacement surgeries were going ahead, but in limited numbers dependent on how many physiotherapists were available, he said.

There are 14.6 FTE physiotherapy positions at Southland Hospital but only 5.5 FTE physiotherapy staff working, which will reduce to 4.9 FTE next week when a staff member leaves.

Physiotherapists from other areas at Southland Hospital and from Dunedin Hospital had been providing support and helping to fill physiotherapy rosters as much as they could, Packer said.

As of September 14, there are 228 patients on the surgical waiting list for joint replacement surgery with the average waiting time being 168 days – or about five and a half months.

Data from the past three years showed Southland Hospital typically offered between 10 and 20 planned joint replacements a month.

In June 2020, it offered 29 surgeries as part of an aggressive post-lockdown catch-up campaign, while 20 joint replacement surgeries were performed in June 2021.

The number dropped to 10 in July and five surgeries were offered in August before the most recent lockdown began.

The lowest number was in January 2021 after the clinical council advised the Southern DHB to postpone surgeries as a result of bed blocks and only three joint replacements went ahead.

The board was unable to say how many joint replacements surgeries were scheduled for the coming weeks.

The DHB was actively recruiting physiotherapists and three offers had already been accepted, Packer said, but these staff would only be able to join the hospital once they had been approved by immigration and secured a spot in a managed isolation facility.

Packer hoped two of the three would be able to start in October, and added that the board was also interviewing graduates to start next year.

Board members raised concern at a recent board meeting that Southland Hospital was not using the Ministry of Health prioritisation tools for orthopaedic referrals after Specialist services executive director Patrick Ng told them the adult orthapeadic triaging team were using tougher criteria for the surgeries it accepted because of their limited capacity.

Ng also told the board that management had been struggling to replace an orthopaedic surgeon at Southland Hospital and that the wait list had become untenable.

Shortages of anaesthetic technicians – including one long-term vacancy at Southland Hospital – along with low numbers of theatre and ward nurses have also led to surgery cancellations.

The board has increased its training positions for anaesthetic technicians from three to 12 – three of which will be at Southland Hospital.