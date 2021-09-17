'It's a relief': Hospital midwives settle pay talks, NZNO nurses set to vote on new offer

A “significant” pay offer has ended a months-long deadlock between hospital midwives and district health boards, both parties have confirmed.

District Health Boards announced settlements have been reached in bargaining with midwives covered by the Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service (MERAS), as well as nurses in the Public Services Association (PSA).

The New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation, which covers 31,000 DHB-employed nurses, is yet to reach an agreement, though members will vote on a new offer from October 8, the nurses’ organisation confirmed.

The MERAS collective agreement expired in January, and midwives walked off the job twice earlier this year, after negotiations with the DHBs reached an impasse.

READ MORE:

* Patients sent home, surgeries deferred as hospital nurses and midwives strike again

* Nurses will take part in multiple strikes unless deal made

* Nurses vote on multiple strikes as union and health boards return to negotiating table



DHBs spokesperson Dale Oliff confirmed the offer included “significant advances” based on the anticipated pay equity settlements, which are expected to wrap up before the end of the year.

It’s understood the offer for midwives includes safe staffing provisions, and an increase of $5800 on salary rates, including a $4000 down payment on pay equity, which is yet to be agreed.

“These agreements are part of creating an environment where we can attract, develop and retain nurses and midwives, and bargaining is part of the process to address matters important to our health professionals,” Oliff said.

MERAS co-leader Jill Ovens said the milestone was a victory after months of stalled negotiations.

Christel Yardley/Stuff MERAS co-leader industrial Jill Ovens supports striking midwives in Hamilton in August.

“We were going to keep going, there was no doubt about it. But it’s a relief, because now we can get onto pay equity.”

The pay equity negotiation will begin on October 7, Ovens said.