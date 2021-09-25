Health provider falls out with iwi over medical centre plan at marae

A member of Destiny Church whose low-cost GP practices have been evicted from two Christchurch buildings says he will build his own medical centre at the city’s national marae.

George Ngatai, who stood as a candidate for Vision New Zealand party in the 2020 general election, runs 12 medical centres, six Covid-19 testing centres and three vaccination clinics in Auckland, Northland, Lower Hutt and Christchurch.

He has been given notice on his two health centres in Aranui and Wainoni.

However, on Thursday Ngatai said he had reached an agreement with Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae,​ on Pages Rd, to build a new medical centre for the 3000 patients who had enrolled at his two Christchurch practices.

The agreement has been criticised by the group representing Ngāi Tahu​ on the Canterbury health board, Mana Whenua Ki Waitaha​,

The group’s chairwoman, Michelle Turrall, said Ngatai did not have a relationship with the local community or Ngāi Tahu​.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chairwoman Michelle Turrall said the group did not support George Ngatai’s proposal to build a medical centre at Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae.

“He’s a businessman. He’s seen an opportunity for business down here, and he’s taken it.

“In terms of us, being a Māori businessman, he hasn’t followed tikanga (Māori values), he hasn't followed protocols, so we don’t support it, because we don’t know about it, we don’t know him,” said Turrall.

Ngatai’s tenancy at his medical centre in Portsmouth St, Aranui – Whānau Ora Te Waipounamu Practice where he has 2200 enrolled patients – was terminated by landlord and former employee Dr Paul Hercock​this month.

Hercock​ – who founded a medical clinic at the site in 1994 – said he gave Ngatai notice on September 7. He will re-open a medical centre in the same building on November 1, in partnership with general practice company Better Health Group.

Coincidentally, kaupapa Māori social services provider He Waka Tapu​ gave Ngatai 90 days notice on his lease to operate a clinic on the agency’s Pages Rd, Wainoni premises after it opened less than a year ago.

Ngatai’s national network of medical centres jointly called the Whānau Ora Community Clinic​ offers a low-cost model, where whānau can pay $2 per week to receive health services from nurses or GPs on site and online.

In Christchurch, he said he had nurse practitioners permanently based at each of the two sites and the equivalent of two and a half full-time GPs, who worked across both.

Virtual appointments were always available for urgent appointments, Ngatai said.

Supplied George Ngatai stood as a candidate in the seat of Takanini for Vision New Zealand in the 2020 election. He is the founder of Whānau Ora Community Clinic.

Ngatai said he had negotiated a very long lease and approval to build a permanent facility at the marae.

He expected the build to take six to eight months, but the clinic would be able to operate temporarily in an existing building at the site until it was completed.

“It’s going to be a medical practice, a community meeting room, and we’re likely going to design an early learning centre to be attached as well.”

Te Rūnanga o Nga Maata Waka​chief executive Norm Dewes​ said there was clearly a need for improved access to health care in the community, and he was excited about the collaboration.

The rūnanga, part of the urban Māori authority movement, was established in the 1970s by Māori who had moved from all over New Zealand to Christchurch.

Alden Williams/Stuff Norm Dewes, chief executive of Te Rununga o Nga Maata Waka, the organisation that currently has guardianship of Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae.

“This is a medical centre for all people, but we want to make sure the Māori people feature and are involved in providing an essential service, so we can keep our people healthy and safe.”

Dewes said people who already accessed a range of social services at the marae would benefit from the proposal.

Cost was the biggest barrier to health care for Māori, Dewes said.

Ngatai and his wife of more than two decades, Raewyn Bhana, ​have both received Queen's Service Medals (QSM) for their community work.

They founded Whanau Ora Community Clinic​ in 2014 to make healthcare more affordable.

Ngatai has also pursued political ambitions, running as a National candidate in 2002 and switching to Hannah Tamaki’s Vision New Zealand​ party in the 2020 election.

He has also been a leading figure in Destiny Church, where he once led its social services arm Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Te Oranga Ake.

Ngatai said he was still “very much” a member of Destiny Church but did not share the views of pastors Hannah and Brian Tamaki, who announced they would not be getting the vaccine.

Ngatai said he was looking forward to getting vaccinated in about six weeks after completing a cancer drug trial.

Stacy Squires/Stuff He Waka Tapu chief executive Jackie Burrows said the partnership with Whānau Ora Community Clinics didn’t work.

Meanwhile, He Waka Tapu general manager Jackie Burrows said the organisation had provided space in its building for Ngatai’s clinic at no cost and had been disappointed at the lack of collaboration. They had given the clinic until December to move out.

The clinic space would then be used for community nursing and traditional Māori medicine services.

The organisation is the largest kaupapa Māori social services organisation in Christchurch and works with very high needs clients who need support for issues including drug and alcohol addiction, family violence and mental health needs.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images A Covid-19 testing centre in Wainoni is a collaboration between multiple agencies.

Meanwhile, patients enrolled at the Aranui clinic will be given the option of enrolling with Hercock’s Better Health Group at the same site, or moving with Ngatai’s practice to its new location.

Hercock said he and Better Health Group​ had offered to buy the practice from Ngatai, but he declined .

Hercock established Te Rawhiti Family Care Clinic​ at the Portsmouth St site in 1994 before selling to Ngatai in 2016. The GP remained at the clinic under new ownership, in a part-time capacity, before finishing late last year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff He Waka Tapu operations manager Tanith Petersen (L) and clinical operations manager Toni Tinirau outside the Whānau Ora He Waka Tapu clinic in Wainoni. The partnership between He Waka Tapu and Whānau Ora Community Clinic had not achieved its promise, He Waka Tapu chief executive Jackie Burrows said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch GP Dr Paul Hercock has given notice to Whānau Ora Community Clinic and will re-open a medical centre at the same Portsmouth, Aranui site on November 1.

Ngatai said under Whānau Ora Community Clinic management, the Aranui practice had expanded the number of patients from about 1200 to 2200, and reduced the fee from $17 to $10 per visit.

His clinics and Hercock’s had different approaches to patient care, Ngatai said.

Whānau Ora Community Clinic equips patients to manage their own health, without creating unnecessary reliance on clinic staff, said Ngatai.

Hercock declined to comment on the management of the Whānau Ora Te Waipounamu Practice but said under his care, some patients with chronic health conditions may be encouraged to see nurses “more often”.