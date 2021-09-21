Fears Hutt maternity crisis has got 'worse' in three years since damning review

Hutt Valley District Health Board CE Fionnagh Dougan talks about maternity care in 2018 in response to a review of women's health at the DHB. (First published 2019)

There are fears the Hutt Valley’s maternity crisis has got worse since a damning review three years ago found “systemic failures" at the local health board contributed to a baby's death.

The number of “code red” incidents – where the maternity unit is at capacity due to a lack of beds and staff – has jumped significantly at Hutt Hospital, the only nearby private birthing centre is closing and a chronic shortage of midwives continues to plague the area.

Hutt Valley midwife Amy Taylor​ has increased her caseload as much as she can but there are only so many cases she can take on.

“It’s a pretty rough time out there for pregnant people in the Hutt Valley," Taylor said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit is getting a major facelift, but MP Chris Bishop says that won't be enough to fix the maternity crisis.

The Hutt Valley, which has a population of more than 150,000, has 22 self-employed (lead maternity carer) midwives working in the community, according to the Ministry of Health, down from 31 a few years ago.

Both Taylor and Lower Hutt Parents’ Centre president Meg Waghorn​ expect that figure to fall even further, with more local midwives understood to be planning to leave by the end of this year.

Waghorn said more people were coming to her organisation for help after they were unable to find a midwife who could care for them.

“I think the community is clearly saying the status quo is not acceptable. Something is going to have to give somewhere.”

Hutt and Wellington hospitals also facing significant shortages of midwifery staff.

Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop​ said the situation was “incredibly worrying”.

“I would say it’s at crisis point. I think the thing that is most frustrating is that there were big promises made by both the DHB and the Government after the external review... Unfortunately things are actually worse.”

In 2018, a report into the health board’s women’s health services made sweeping recommendations, including increasing staff numbers, after a baby died from brain damage two years earlier.

Unsplash The Hutt Valley continues to experience a chronic shortage of midwives.

Joy Farley​, director of provider services for Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards, said all the recommendations had since been implemented, and it was working with unions to recruit more maternity staff.

Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit is also undergoing a $9.4 million upgrade, which is due to be finished in 2023.

However, Bishop said that investment would not be enough to “plug the gaps in service provision.”

Hutt South MP, Labour’s Ginny Andersen​, said there was a global shortage of midwives that was being ”particularly felt in the Hutt”.

She acknowledged the need to pay midwives more:“It’s been a long time of under underfunding. It’s going to take time to build back a system.”

The Ministry of Health, which pays self-employed (LMC) midwives, said in a statement that it would fund two part-time senior midwifery coaches at the DBH for a year and partly fund these roles after that.

From November 29, self-employed midwives will also be paid more for complex births, on top of lump sums per client.

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said while these changes were a step in the right direction, they were needed five years ago.

“It’s just been too little too late. It’s meant that midwives have walked with their feet.

”What we see is that when there's a shortage in one part of the workforce it puts pressure on the other.

“If you’ve got it across both sides, everything’s busy and stretched.”