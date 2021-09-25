Top football striker off the field for good after third concussion

The national Traumatic Brain Injury Strategy and Action Plan reveals an epidemic of sometimes life and career-altering brain injuries.

The first time Tom Jackson​ received a head knock, he was off the football field for a couple of weeks. His second concussion saw him sidelined for several months.

But since recovering from his third traumatic brain injury, the Team Wellington striker has decided to call time on his football career.

The most recent injury happened at a training session in March, when a ball hit Jackson hard in the side of the head as he was sprinting towards it, knocking him to the ground.

“I went flying into the air and landed quite heavily.

“I was sort of just lying there and knowing things weren’t quite right straight away. I had a headache ... from then on, I just couldn’t concentrate.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tom Jackson was a striker for Team Wellington. But after receiving his third concussion in March, he's decided to call time on his football career.

Jackson is one of thousands of New Zealanders who suffer concussions every year.

Since 2010, ACC has paid out more than $7 million on 5472 claims related to concussions that happened on the football field. Of those, 781 occurred in Wellington, and the majority – 58 per cent – were seen in 10- to 19-year-olds.

From his previous experiences of concussions, and his work in injury prevention at ACC, Jackson knew he needed to seek medical attention.

Shane Wenzlick/Phototek Jackson has been described as a leader on and off the field.

His GP referred him to traumatic brain injury specialists.

Over the next four months, he experienced “extreme fatigue”, headaches, light and noise sensitivity and difficulty concentrating.

His brain injury affected every part of his life.

He was off work for a month, before gradually increasing his hours from two a week back up to full time.

“I was sleeping a lot through the day, especially in the first couple of months. My social life pretty much became non-existent, because I couldn’t handle being around people ... it was just too draining.

“At the time it felt like it was never ending. That was quite a daunting realisation for a period of time.”

A team of several physiotherapists and an osteopath worked with Jackson on his recovery.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The risk of having further concussions was behind Jackson’s decision to hang up his football boots for good.

Six months after his injury, life is mostly back to normal for the 30-year-old, who lives in Lower Hutt. But with one key difference – he’s off the football field for good.

The chance of long-term brain damage increases with each concussion, and with a wife and 1-year-old daughter, Jackson felt it was a risk not worth taking.

Being unable to leave the sport on his own terms has been difficult. However, Jackson said the support he had received from his club and teammates made the decision a lot easier.

Shane Wenzlick/Phototek Jackson during a match before he had a third concussion.

Jose Figueira​ coached Team Wellington, a semi-professional team based in Miramar, when Jackson was playing for them.

He described Jackson as “a rare breed of all-round striker” and a leader on and off the pitch, who encouraged others to maintain high standards.

“He could lead the attacking line, his work rate was excellent, his hold up play to bring others into the game was very good, and he had the ability to score all different types of goals.”

Figueira was saddened Jackson was no longer able to play football, but believed he still had a lot to offer the game through mentoring younger players.

The earlier people seek help for concussions, the better their recovery prospects are.

ACC injury prevention leader Nat Hardaker​ said it was important for people to follow the “four Rs” of concussion management – recognise (the signs and symptoms of concussion), remove (the person from play or work), refer (to a medical doctor to confirm diagnosis and provide treatment/advice) and recover (before returning to work or play).