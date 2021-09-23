Covid-19: Vaccinations hit road in race to get Nelson-Marlborough fully protected for summer

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is hitting the road in Nelson-Marlborough a bid to get the region protected before Christmas.

Nelson Marlborough Health has added a repurposed police booze bus to its tools to help get the Pfizer vaccine to those who haven’t yet found time to get vaccinated.

The bus, which could be seen at Tahunanui over the weekend and at Montgomery Square on Wednesday, is part of a move to be more agile and go to the people, Nelson Bays Primary Health general manager Charlotte Etheridge​ said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF An old police booze bus has been converted into a mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

“Just having that bit more opportunistic approach.”

READ MORE:

* Free bus trips for Covid-19 vaccination shots

* Collaboration helps top of the south whānau get vaccine

* Covid-19: Nelson nearly doubles vaccination goal in one week



It comes as Nelson Marlborough has been leading the country for vaccinations, with 79 per cent of people having had their first dose by Monday, and 47 per cent their second.

The country has a target of 90 per cent vaccination for the eligible population.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF On Wednesday the vaccination bus was parked in Montgomery Square.

Etheridge said by targeting areas where people were relaxing or exercising, they were able to get the vaccine to people who hadn’t yet found the time.

The bus had already proved useful, with an example being a mother who was vaccinated in the bus at Tahunanui on Sunday.

“The dad was over in the playground with the kids. Mum just hadn’t had the opportunity to get into one of the clinics.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Tricia Colling gives Chase Duncan a vaccination in the repurposed police bus in Montgomery Square on Wednesday.

A “tradies breakfast” at Mitre 10 had also proved popular, with tradesmen able to grab a bite, their gear and the vaccination, she said.

The bus came into the hands of the district health board as police are replacing the aged fleet of 21 mobile road safety bases (MRSBs).

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director National Road Policing Centre, said the 28 new buses were essential assets that allowed police to process evidential breath testing on the roadside.

As part of the decommissioning police had been looking for ways to repurpose and “gift” the old fleet of decommissioned vehicles, and the vaccination roll-out had provided an immediate opportunity.

Acting Tasman District Commander, Inspector Paul Borrell, said it was a great demonstration of agencies working together, and they were pleased the bus would continue to be used.

“To already see it out and about as part of the Nelson Marlborough Health Covid response is just fantastic.”

Along with the former police bus, the vaccine was also being taken to NMIT for pop-up clinics, and next week would be at Nelson College as they looked to target schools and young people.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Management and marketing student Gillan Harris got his second vaccination at the NMIT walk-in clinic.

Second-year marketing and management student Gillan Harris took advantage of the NMIT pop-up to get his second dose and said it was “quick and simple”.

“There’s no harm in getting it. If people want to look after themselves, their whānau, then look at getting it.”

Saad Khan, a third-year accounting student, said the pop-up was a chance to “pop in and get it done, be done with it”.

“I go to class, go downstairs, get a vaccine and go about my day.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Third-year accounting student Saad Khan brought his second appointment forward at the walk-in clinic at NMIT.

Etheridge said the ability to take the vaccinations out into the community was particularly important for young people, who often had busy schedules.

“Its accommodating their needs, and many of them, unless parents are bringing them in, they’re not going to wake up in the morning and go ‘right I’m going to go in and get my vaccination’.”

They were going to be at Nelson College next week, but were also talking to other colleges about opportunities, she said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Nelson Tasman Marlborough vaccinations, as at Sept 20

So far, the community had been open to the vaccinations, which had combined with teamwork in the health sector to drive the region’s positive numbers.

But now, if people wanted to have an enjoyable summer it was up to people to take the chance to get their jabs, she said.

“That would be our ultimate goal.”

If people had their first dose before Labour Weekend at the end of October they should be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

It was particularly important for people wanting to get out to summer events like festivals to make sure they were protected first, Etheridge said.

Further rural outreach clinics, including in Havelock and Wakefield, and pop-up clinics for vulnerable people at Anzac Park are also planned.