High-tech 'cocoons' aim to speed up cancer therapy trials

11:01, Sep 23 2021
The LONZA Cocoons will enable the Malaghan Institute to shorten manufacturing times and increase the number of trial participants in cancer immunotherapy trials.
LONZA/Supplied
Two high-tech “cocoons” able to modify human cells are at the centre of a new partnership aimed at scaling up and speeding up cancer immunotherapy treatment in New Zealand.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods launched the commercial company, BioOra – a partnership between Wellington’s Malaghan Institute and tech incubator Bridgewest Ventures NZ – on Thursday.

The venture has been some years in the making. In 2016, Malaghan shook hands with Chinese researchers to develop and trial new cancer immunotherapies on-shore, and the first trial got under way in 2019.

The treatment, known as CAR T-cell therapy, works by redirecting a patient’s own immune cells (T-cells) in the laboratory, to directly identify and kill cancer cells when returned to the patient.

Malaghan clinical director Dr Robert Weinkove said these state-of-the-art cocoons automate this process, speed up the turn-around time, and allow more people to participate in trials.

“We are planning a series of CAR T-cell manufacturing and clinical improvements – including automated manufacture – to improve patient experience and widen availability.”

Malaghan Institute clinical director Dr Robert Weinkove says an automated method of manufacturing CAR T-cells will mean shorter manufacturing times and allow more people to take part in trials.
Ross Giblin
BioOra will provide contract manufacturing services to the Institute for future CAR T-cell clinical trials.

BioOra director John Robson, also New Zealand general manager of Bridgewest Ventures, said the automation of CAR T-cell therapy was a game-changer.

“Global research is focused on extending CAR-T cell therapy to solid cancers, and automation will allow us to bring more innovative therapies to New Zealand.

“Our goal is to make New Zealand a leading provider of CAR T-cell treatments by attracting developers of best-in-class therapies to access cost-effective manufacturing at BioOra for CAR T-cell clinical trials or future standard of care therapies.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF
The Government announced an $14.4m investment into new science research, including the cutting edge CAR T-cell cancer treatment at the Malaghan Institute. (Video first published in June 2019)

The ultimate vision is to offer the therapy at a fraction of current costs.

Malaghan general manager Mike Zablocki said the partnership was a major milestone in the institute’s long term plan to help make CAR T-cell therapy a standard of cancer care in New Zealand.

Two LONZA Cocoons will be installed at the Malaghan Institute. One for research and development, and one for manufacturing scale-up.

Weinkove said philanthropic and government funding had been critical to the programme.

“We now have an opportunity to scale-up CAR T-cell manufacture, with the goal of improving both affordability and availability of this potentially life-saving therapy in New Zealand.”