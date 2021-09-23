High-tech 'cocoons' aim to speed up cancer therapy trials

The LONZA Cocoons will enable the Malaghan Institute to shorten manufacturing times and increase the number of trial participants in cancer immunotherapy trials.

Two high-tech “cocoons” able to modify human cells are at the centre of a new partnership aimed at scaling up and speeding up cancer immunotherapy treatment in New Zealand.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods launched the commercial company, BioOra – a partnership between Wellington’s Malaghan Institute and tech incubator Bridgewest Ventures NZ – on Thursday.

The venture has been some years in the making. In 2016, Malaghan shook hands with Chinese researchers to develop and trial new cancer immunotherapies on-shore, and the first trial got under way in 2019.

The treatment, known as CAR T-cell therapy, works by redirecting a patient’s own immune cells (T-cells) in the laboratory, to directly identify and kill cancer cells when returned to the patient.

READ MORE:

* Timaru woman betting on new trial treatment

* 'Exciting milestone' as New Zealand's first CAR T-cell cancer therapy clinical trial begins

* Government to fund $4.9m over five years for cancer immunotherapy research

* Malaghan Institute coming for leukaemia with purpose-built immunotherapy labs



Malaghan clinical director Dr Robert Weinkove said these state-of-the-art cocoons automate this process, speed up the turn-around time, and allow more people to participate in trials.

“We are planning a series of CAR T-cell manufacturing and clinical improvements – including automated manufacture – to improve patient experience and widen availability.”

Ross Giblin Malaghan Institute clinical director Dr Robert Weinkove says an automated method of manufacturing CAR T-cells will mean shorter manufacturing times and allow more people to take part in trials.

BioOra will provide contract manufacturing services to the Institute for future CAR T-cell clinical trials.

BioOra director John Robson, also New Zealand general manager of Bridgewest Ventures, said the automation of CAR T-cell therapy was a game-changer.

“Global research is focused on extending CAR-T cell therapy to solid cancers, and automation will allow us to bring more innovative therapies to New Zealand.

“Our goal is to make New Zealand a leading provider of CAR T-cell treatments by attracting developers of best-in-class therapies to access cost-effective manufacturing at BioOra for CAR T-cell clinical trials or future standard of care therapies.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Government announced an $14.4m investment into new science research, including the cutting edge CAR T-cell cancer treatment at the Malaghan Institute. (Video first published in June 2019)

The ultimate vision is to offer the therapy at a fraction of current costs.

Malaghan general manager Mike Zablocki said the partnership was a major milestone in the institute’s long term plan to help make CAR T-cell therapy a standard of cancer care in New Zealand.

Two LONZA Cocoons will be installed at the Malaghan Institute. One for research and development, and one for manufacturing scale-up.

Weinkove said philanthropic and government funding had been critical to the programme.

“We now have an opportunity to scale-up CAR T-cell manufacture, with the goal of improving both affordability and availability of this potentially life-saving therapy in New Zealand.”