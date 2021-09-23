Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority board members announced

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced new health indicators to replace the old targets set for district health boards.

The Government has announced the interim boards of Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority.

The Government announced it would abolish all 20 District Health Boards and create a single health organisation, in a sweeping plan to centralise New Zealand’s fragmented healthcare system and end the “postcode lottery” of care, in November.

The interim board members will help create the structure of the new entities with the new system to start on July. Legislation on the changes will be introduced next month.

There are eight interim board members for Health New Zealand, including former National MP Amy Adams. The board will be chaired by Rob Campbell, who Health Minister Andrew Little said is a professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

Health minister Andrew Little.

Two of its members are medically trained.

The Māori Health Authority will be led by Sharon Shea, chair of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, and Tipa Mahuta, the deputy chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board. It has a total of eight board members. Shea will also sit on the Health New Zealand board.

Little said Thursday’s announcement was another step towards “a future health system where everyone has access to consistent, high quality health services when and where they need it”.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the new Māori health authority would be a “game changer for our people”.

“It’s not about creating a separate system for Māori,” he said.

Health New Zealand will bring together the country’s 20 DHBs, a workforce of about 80,000, an annual operating budget of $20 billion and an asset base of about $24 billion.

The Māori Health Authority will work alongside Health New Zealand with a joint role in developing system plans, commissioning for primary and community services, and will commission kaupapa Māori services.

It will also work alongside the Ministry of Health to develop strategies and policies that work for Māori.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the reforms gave the health system the opportunity to “build on and amplify” the changes it has undergone over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is an exciting time and I am looking forward to working with the new boards and new chairs,” he said.

Stephen McKernan, the director of the reform's transition unit and the former Director-General of Health, said the reforms were a “major undertaking” but had widespread support.

“The transition months ahead, and years beyond, will pose many challenges,” he said.

The interim board members for Health New Zealand:

Rob Campbell (Chair) – an experienced professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

Amy Adams – a former National Party MP and Cabinet minister.

Cassandra Crowley – a chartered accountant and barrister and solicitor of the High Court.

Vui Mark Gosche – a senior leader within the Samoan and Pasifika communities, and across the health, disability and community sectors, and former MP and Cabinet minister.

Dame Karen Poutasi – a former Director General of Health and chief executive of the Qualifications Authority, medically qualified with a specialisation in public health.

Vanessa Stoddart – a senior leader with executive and governance experience in the manufacturing, packaging, airline and engineering industries with a strong focus on change management and performance improvement.

Dr Curtis Walker – a GP and kidney specialist with MidCentral District Health Board who has extensive experience in governance, clinical leadership and public policy.

Sharon Shea – current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector. Shea will also serve as Co-Chair of the Māori Health Authority.

The interim board members of the Māori Health Authority:

Sharon Shea (Co-Chair) – current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector.

Tipa Mahuta (Co-Chair) – current Deputy Chair of the Counties Manukau DHB with a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive Iwi governance experience.

Dr Sue Crengle – a specialist in general practice and public health medicine, and an experienced researcher who is Professor, Hauora Māori, at Otago Medical School.

Dr Mataroria Lyndon – Equity Lead at Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Organisation and a Senior Lecturer in medical education at the University of Auckland.

Lady Tureiti Moxon – an experienced leader in the Māori health, education, social, and justice sectors at a local, regional and national level.

Fiona Pimm – an executive leader with experience in governance roles in the health sector, government agencies, community, local iwi and rūnanga.

Awerangi Tamihere – an senior leader with extensive experience working across central government, regional crown entities, the private sector, and with her local iwi.

Dr Chris Tooley – an experienced governor and Chief Executive of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua based in Whakatāne which provides healthcare and social services across the Eastern Bay of Plenty.