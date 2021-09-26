Jehan Casinader: The causes of suicide are staring us in the face

OPINION: Rather than focusing on suicide, we need to talk about the causes of mental distress, writes Jehan Casinader.

Kawerau is a beautiful mill town in the Bay of Plenty. A decade ago, the community faced a cluster of youth suicides. I travelled there to interview affected families, hoping to learn why a curtain of darkness had fallen across the community.

I met a mum who lost her son. She led me into the 17-year-old’s bedroom – the place where he took his life. I asked the woman whether she had any idea why this had happened. She paused, then explained that her son just broke up with his first girlfriend.

To an adult, this simple event – probably the first of many breakups in a young life – is inconsequential. But in this teenager’s mind, the world had crumbled. He ended his life.

Did other factors contribute to his death? Quite possibly. Was he living with undiagnosed mental illness? Perhaps. But not everyone who dies by suicide has a mental illness. And many people who live with mental illness do not take their lives – or even contemplate doing so.

That may surprise you. For years, our society has equated suicide with mental illness. We assume that if a person ends their life, something must have gone awry inside their brain.

As a result, we have placed suicide prevention squarely within the health sector. We believe it’s the role of doctors, counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists to identify the risk of suicide – and prevent it.

However, some people who die by suicide have had no contact with mental health services, and would not have identified as depressed or anxious. They were simply out in the world, trying to get by, until life became too much.

People become suicidal for different reasons. They may be stressed, unhappy or overwhelmed. A student fails to graduate. A farmer is crippled by a change in the milk price. A young worker can’t make ends meet.

If suicide seems like the answer, what is the question? Often, the question is simple: “How can I make my pain stop?”

I was suicidal for at least two years. I had no interest in dying. I believed in life. I knew my friends and family valued me. Through my work, I knew I was making a difference.

I was suicidal for at least two years. I had no interest in dying. I believed in life. I knew my friends and family valued me. Through my work, I knew I was making a difference.

And yet, I was seduced by the prospect of ending my life. I had toxic beliefs about myself. For years, I had been drinking a cocktail of shame, guilt and failure. I felt isolated, and I believed that things were never going to get better.

For those who have never experienced such oppressive thoughts, the idea of suicide may seem daft. Perhaps that’s why people say things like, “I hope he doesn’t do anything stupid”.

When you’re in a state of despair, suicide doesn’t seem like a stupid option. In fact, it seems like the most obvious, logical, sensible way to bring your pain to an end – permanently. Of course, there are many reasons why this is totally untrue. But try to convince a suicidal person that life is worth living. It’s not easy.

Now, I travel around the country speaking to businesses about mental health. Every week, I hear stories from people just like me – suicidal people who have been hiding in plain sight. Many times this year, I have been contacted by someone who is thinking about ending their life.

What are the common themes? Feeling out of place. Feeling like a disappointment. Feeling exhausted. Feeling powerless.

You will not find these conditions listed in a mental health manual. In themselves, they’re not forms of “illness”. Rather, they are symptoms of modern life.

The way we live is not conducive to wellbeing. New Zealand has longer working hours than the majority of OECD countries. Personal devices have made us more stretched and distracted than ever. Social media promotes a culture of constant comparison and one-upmanship. Issues like climate change and house prices make people feel hopeless.

But in relation to suicide, we rarely talk about those issues. Instead, we focus on the statistics. In the year to June 2020, there were 654 suicides. That’s 13 deaths per 100,000 people.

This week, the most recent statistics will be released. Whether the numbers go up or down, everyone will agree that they’re still too high. But increasingly, I believe our suicide rate is not the problem. It’s simply the result of other problems.

Rather than asking, “What are we going to do about suicide?”, we should be asking, “What are we going to do about trauma? What are we going to do about poverty? What are we going to do about racism? What are we going to do about loneliness?” The emphasis should be on “we” – you and me – not just the experts.

Yes, there are woeful gaps in the provision of mental health services. The Government is rightly being held to account on this. But no matter how many psychologists are funded or how many counsellors are put into schools, suicide prevention will never solely be the experts’ job.

No one overcomes distress inside a GP clinic. They overcome distress in the places where they live and interact with others – their homes, schools and workplaces.

Tomorrow, Mental Health Awareness Week begins. Many businesses will hold events to mark this, which is great. But have they also designed their organisations to prevent suicide, by addressing poor working conditions, stress, pay inequity and interpersonal conflict?

Tomorrow, Mental Health Awareness Week begins. Many businesses will hold events to mark this, which is great. But have they also designed their organisations to prevent suicide, by addressing poor working conditions, stress, pay inequity and interpersonal conflict?

My message to employers: don’t bother putting out the sausage rolls for Mental Health Awareness Week if you haven’t identified the root causes of mental distress in your workplace.

Similarly, in our schools, sports clubs, churches and community groups, we must examine the factors that put people under pressure, even if they aren’t obviously struggling.

I’ve never seen anyone walk around with a Post-It note stuck to their forehead with the word “suicidal” on it. Often there are no clear signs that someone is in a dark place. My own experience is proof of that.

In 2019, I took six months off work, moved back to my home city, and asked for help from people who were close to me. This allowed me to work through the deeper issues in my life that I had buried a long time ago.

The brutal truth is, no matter how hard we try, we will never bring our suicide rate down to zero. Sometimes there are complex reasons why someone ends their life. Despite the support of their loved ones, they will not find a way out of their distress.

But I strongly believe that many suicides can be prevented – if we can help each other to meet our basic human needs. People need to feel respected. They need belonging and connection. They need security. They also need rest.

Lamenting the suicide rate does not change anything. Instead, let’s focus on how we can tackle the issues that cause people to become suicidal in the first place.

The health sector has a crucial role to play. But real change will happen when Kiwis realise that we’re all on the frontline of suicide prevention.

