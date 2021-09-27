DHBs call for urgent overhaul of laws to tackle NZ's 'British drinking culture'

Queues to buy alcohol were out the door at a Wellington Liquor King during the first lockdown in March 2020.

District health boards say liquor laws are failing New Zealanders and are calling for an urgent overhaul, suggesting shorter trading hours, minimum unit prices and giving effect to te Tiriti O Waitangi.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi agrees a review of the laws would be helpful and expects scoping to begin later this term.

Health leaders say major changes could save the health system up to $4 billion each year, with the timing especially pertinent given the known rise in hazardous drinking in lockdowns, which fuels family violence.

Northland DHB chief executive Nick Chamberlain said the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act had failed to meaningfully tackle alcohol-related harm, with a quarter of the drinking population considered hazardous drinkers.

Lockdowns had not helped, he said.

“I don’t think when the Act was put in place in 2012 that it was ever envisaged you could push a button on your computer, click a button to say you’re over 18, and order online and have it delivered to your door.

“It’s a pretty lax system for checks and balances for underage drinking.”

Chamberlain has authored a 17-page position statement calling for urgent reform, which has gained unanimous support from all 20 district health boards.

The paper wants greater restrictions on online sales, the number of licences in poorer areas reduced, opening hours peeled back to 9pm for off-licences, and Māori given more say on where alcohol is advertised and sold.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Nick Chamberlain, Northland District Health Board chief executive, has led a charge that’s seen all DHBs back a call for urgent reform of liquor laws.

It also wants minimum prices set for alcohol, which led to fewer purchases among low-income, heavy drinking households when it was introduced in Scotland.

“I don’t think this is radical – it’s logical and matches what other countries have done.”

Figures from 2018 estimate the costs to the taxpayer of alcohol misuse is $7.8 billion each year, while most tax on alcohol excise is about $1b, which Chamberlain said should add to the urgency.

John Bonning, president of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine, said alcohol remained “an unnecessary burden on emergency departments”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Emergency medicine specialist Dr John Bonning says alcohol remained an unnecessary burden on EDs.

“Lockdowns are very, very tough on people, and I'm aware of the domestic violence, and alcohol certainly fuels that.”

The director of Porirua’s Black Bull Liquor, Sahil Sharma, did not believe reducing availability would change anything.

But he was supportive of a minimum unit price and shorter opening hours, adding some licences allow stores to open from 7am to 10pm.

Sharma’s store is allowed to open from 9am to 10pm – which he does on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but he’d be happy for that to be scaled back.

“If it was 10am-8pm, that would help the hospitality industry too because it would help prevent people pre-drinking before going out.”

There are three bottle stores in central Porirua and two each in its suburbs of Cannons Creek and Waitangirua – two of the most socio-economically deprived areas in the Wellington region, and with a high proportion of Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has asked his officials to assess the ability to do a review of the law within what is already a full work programme.

Review subject to Cabinet – Faafoi

Faafoi confirmed scoping for a review was on the way.

His office provided a statement saying the timing and scope of a review would also be subject to Cabinet consideration and approval.

Any review of alcohol regulation would be consistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi commitments, it said.

Faafoi was concerned about the misuse of alcohol and the disproportionate impact this has on Māori, the statement said. There would be “meaningful engagement” Māori, it said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sir Geoffrey Palmer says “proper regulation” would be unpopular with the industry.​

‘British drinking culture’ – Palmer

Long-time campaigner for alcohol reform and former prime minister, Sir Geoffrey Palmer, is cynical about meaningful change on liquor laws, after three failed attempts to get them over the line in the past.

New Zealand had a “British drinking culture” inherited from colonialism, and it was preying on vulnerable people, he said.

“Proper regulation” would not be popular with the industry, Palmer said, claiming some of those in power had vested interests.

In 2008, the Law Commission carried out a wide review of the role of alcohol in New Zealand, led Palmer, which recommended reducing alcohol affordability and availability, and restricting advertising and sponsorship.

The Government later adopted “pretty well all the recommendations except the ones that would have made a difference,” Palmer said, such as raising the purchase age to 20 and limiting advertising.