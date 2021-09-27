Auckland boy diagnosed with brain tumour in lockdown home in time for 9th birthday

Cartyr and Indy Clifton turned 9 on Sunday, September 26 – and got a cake each.

Watching her son recover from major brain surgery in a hospital room in level 4, mum Haley Read had one simple wish: to have him home in time for his birthday.

Her son Cartyr Clifton was admitted to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland during lockdown, where they found out he had a brain tumour.

With the family split between the hospital and their home in Howick, Read just wanted Cartyr to be able to celebrate turning 9 with his twin sister Indy.

A fever landed him back in hospital for two nights after first being discharged, but he was now home and had a “wonderful day” on his birthday on Sunday, Read said.

There were doughnuts for breakfast, McDonald’s for lunch, and a cake each for the birthday boy and girl.

“He’s so happy to be home,” Read said.

It had been “up and down” since Cartyr was discharged. He was amazing his family with how positive he was, but couldn’t do much while recovering, Read said.

Much of the vision in his left eye was gone, so even reading was a struggle.

“He’s doing really well. He’s just learning to live with this.”

The move to level 3 meant Read’s mum could join their bubble for support, but it also saw her partner returning to work, leaving Read with four children most of the time.

Cartyr needs multiple medications a day, and they also have to measure all his water and urine.

“Recording all that is quite a task”, she said, but they were managing “one step at a time”.

Haley Read/Supplied Cartyr went through a six-hour surgery to remove most of the tumour, and will need another operation.

After Cartyr came home, his twin sister started showing symptoms similar to her brother’s.

Some of the first signs something was wrong with Cartyr were bad headaches and vomiting, so when Indy had a migraine, they took her to hospital.

Read said as she was a twin they were taking the tactic of better safe than sorry. Her 12-year-old son also had a lump that needed to be scanned.

She said they were probably fine, but after Cartyr she can’t be too cautious.

“I don’t want to wrap them in cotton wool, but you can’t help motherly instinct after watching your son go through a major brain surgery.”

Haley Read/Supplied Haley Read and son Cartyr after major brain surgery to remove a tumour.

Cartyr is due for a second surgery at the beginning of November to try to remove the rest of the tumour before radiation next year.

It was an “extremely stressful” prospect as the operation carried the risk of stroke and Cartyr’s memory being affected, Read said.

She said they didn’t yet know how they would juggle work, childcare, school and surgery.

“It’s stressful just thinking about how we’ll make ends meet and support the other kids while Cartyr is in surgery”.

The funds raised via the Givealittle page had been a weight off her shoulders, she said.

The family hadn’t accessed the money yet, but were hoping to have it paid out in small weekly amounts as Read would be away from work for the foreseeable future while Cartyr was recovering.