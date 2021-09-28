Thousands more birth injuries to be covered by ACC, but law change may not go far enough: advocates

A medical specialist says some people are forced to wait far longer than they should for treatment for painful tears sustained during childbirth. (First published in March 2021)

Advocates for women who have had maternal birth injuries are welcoming a proposed law change which would see up to 18,000 more such injuries covered each year by ACC , but some had hoped for more radical change.

On Tuesday, ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni​ and Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall​ announced plans to amend legislation to ensure women who sustain tears, uterine prolapse and some other physical trauma in labour and childbirth can access funded treatment, including surgeries and pelvic physiotherapy.

Nikita Zala​, who was left with a stoma bag and chronic pain due to a delay in diagnosis of a serious fourth-degree perineal tear she sustained during the birth of her son in May at Auckland’s Waitākere Hospital, was pleased by the news.

“I think all women who go through this trauma, they should get this help. It’s really great for everyone because without the support... with a new baby and this injury it’s really tough, not just physically but mentally too,” she said.

Supplied Auckland woman Nikita Zala has had to have a stoma bag surgery after a fourth-degree tear following birth went undiagnosed for a week.

Zala’s injury resulted in her struggling to care for her baby, Atharva. Everyday tasks such as housework became difficult.

Since her ACC claim was accepted in mid-July, a funded support worker has been coming to Zala’s home in the afternoons to help her. She said this had made a big difference to her life.

About 85 per cent of the just under 60,000 women who give birth every year suffer some sort of injury, but often only those classed as treatment injuries are covered by ACC.

A change to ACC’s policy in 2020 had also led to fewer women who experienced perineal tears qualifying for support.

Supplied Nikita Zala, pictured with son Atharva, says all women who sustain serious birth injuries should be eligible for support from ACC.

Sepuloni said severe birth injuries were similar to other physical injuries covered by ACC so it was “only fair” they were covered too.

The bill would cover future birth injuries but would not be retrospective.

While most birth injuries were mild and healed on their own, a minority of the more serious ones could be “debilitating”, College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy​ said.

Under the Accident Compensation (Maternal Birth Injury and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, the threshold to access ACC cover would be much lower, which was positive, Eddy said.

NZ College of Midwives./Supplied Alison Eddy, chief executive of the NZ College of Midwives, was pleased to see the Government taking action to address birth injury treatment through the proposed bill.

Caitlin Day​, a physiotherapist specialising in the pelvic floor area at The Vagina Physio, said the proposed law change was “great” overall, but she was concerned it may result in already booked out practitioners being “absolutely swamped” by demand for their services.

“We’re under resourced and there’s not enough of us... We’re going to have to address that in order to meet the need. That obviously is not going to be a quick fix.”

Day wanted clarity on some of the bill’s technicalities, such as what proportion of treatment costs ACC would fund.

A session at her clinic for a shoulder injury, for example, could cost $160, but ACC paid only about half the bill.

If birth injury treatment was also only partly funded, some people would still be unable to afford to access it with the ACC subsidy and could face long wait times to get treatment through other parts of the health system.

Child Poverty Action Group health and disability spokeswoman emeritus professor Dr Innes Asher said the bill was “an important first step towards wider reform”.

" Giving all mothers who need it appropriate and timely input and support from specialist doctors, physiotherapists, and the home help they need is critical in enabling thriving mothers able to meet the needs of her children."

Green Party ACC spokeswoman Jan Logie✓​ echoed this view, saying she was worried about potential loopholes and wanted to see all birth injuries covered by ACC.

Hazel Armstrong, co-convenor for ACC Futures Coalition, said the lobby group was pleased to see the Governement taking action to address the scheme’s “most pressing” problems. However, it was disappointed the changes did not go further.