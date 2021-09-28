Aged residential care reaching 'tipping point', DHB boss says

The aged care nursing shortage in Southland is deepening, with little light on the horizon while New Zealand's borders remain shut.

A health board boss says the aged residential care staff shortage has reached “a tipping point” in Southland an Otago, while a rest home leader says the industry is bracing for an exodus of workers.

And without new nurses being allowed into New Zealand, the staffing crisis is likely to deepen, they say.

In August, five hospital-level care facilities in Southland and Otago reported 75 shifts without a registered nurse on site.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming said that in July, 43 per cent of aged care providers didn’t have enough registered nurses to staff their facilities safely, while 47 per cent reported nurses working more than 40 hours a week.

Of the 65 providers in Southland and Otago, 83 per cent said clinical managers were picking up at least one shift a week, and 23 per cent have stopped taking new admissions.

“Leaders in the sector are struggling to maintain their leadership responsibilities under the current level of stress,” Fleming said.

In June, Stuff reported that the aged care nursing shortage was becoming “a serious situation” in Southland, with pay parity and border closures cited as the two main reasons why aged care providers were struggling to recruit staff.

Southern DHB health of older people portfolio manager Sharon Adler said the problem had since worsened.

She would not name the facilities who were struggling to recruit and retain staff, for fear of harming their reputation and future recruitment abilities – adding that the situation was out of their control but said every effort was made to mitigate risks.

This included making sure an enrolled Nurse or well qualified caregiver was working or that staff could receive guidance and support from a registered nurse, Adler said.

Supplied New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace says border closures have only magnified the existing recruitment challenges in the sector, and that retention will remain a problem until pay parity is addressed.

The board has been working with aged care providers to identify internationally qualified nurses who are already in New Zealand, to help them gain approval from the NZ Nursing Council.

It also hired a workforce co-ordinator for six months to identify barriers and help these nurses overcome them; and is actively promoting aged care careers to graduates, Adler said.

The board has been lobbying for pay parity and rooms in managed isolation facilities to allow international nurses to enter the country.

New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace was full of praise for the work Adler was doing alongside providers, but said the situation in Southland was “very concerning.”

Wallace knew of 20 aged care facilities around the country who had stopped taking patients because of unsafe staffing levels – three were in Southland.

“It’s one of the worst-hit regions in terms of staffing shortages,” he said.

A lot of effort was going into boosting the workforce “but at the end of the day, there aren’t enough Kiwis to do the job.”.

Recruitment of overseas nurses had stalled – with 350 newly recruited staff waiting for a place in MIQ, he said.

Supplied Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow says solving the aged care nursing shortage will require collaboration from all sides of the sector.

Some had already given up and taken jobs in Canada or the U.K. instead, Wallace said, adding that the threshold for critical worker exemptions was too high.

The association’s Nursing Leadership Group presented a paper to the Ministry of Health in June 2020 outlining possible solutions for building a sustainable workforce, but progress had been slow, he said.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow was equally worried about “an exodus at some point” because 200 of her 2500 staff were struggling to reunite with their families.

“We have a father who hasn’t seen his child,” she said, explaining that the child was due to be born in New Zealand, but its mother was stuck overseas when she gave birth.

Aged care facilities were especially important in rural areas far from hospital, Barlow said, and the desperation to recruit was getting higher.

She warned that the staffing shortage would have a knock on effect on the rest of the health system.

“We’ll have more people in ICU if we can’t look after them in aged care.”