Not just a game of golf: Blenheim men to play 24 hours non-stop for Cancer Society

Blenheim men Matthew Croad, left, and Jamie Norton will play 24 hours of non-stop golf to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Last year, Jamie Norton came off the golf pitch during the longest day Cancer Society fundraiser saying he probably couldn’t do that again.

It might have looked like boys “going out for a round of golf”, but in fact, he’d walked 48 kilometres.

This year he plans to go further – 24 hours of non-stop golf, alongside fellow Blenheim man Matthew Croad.

“I have a couple of tactics, so I don’t have to sit down. I got a really sore back last year, so I’m going to get a little stick with a plunger on it, so I don’t actually have to bend down,” Norton said.

He said during the night, they planned to have fluro balls they could see, support from a few boys in utes to provide lighting, and maybe, a dance party on the greens, so they knew where to hit (or just portable lights).

“We’ve got a few people lined up who have offered to take shifts, like cruising around in utes, so they can light it up. But just grip it and rip it, I’d say,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Last year the men participated in the longest day fundraiser, and walked 48km inthe process.

He said there were a couple of factors that made him want to go bigger this year.

“I did say last year, I probably wouldn’t do it again. But Daffodil Day was a bit lower this year because they couldn’t do their usual thing with lockdown,” he said.

“My mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, a few months ago. It’s a bit personal for me this year, so I’m just trying to help out in what way I can.

“She’s over in Sydney, and there’s not much you can do from afar. So I thought I would maybe sacrifice something myself and do what I could.”

“With my job, I’m a life insurance advisor, I probably get a first-hand insight into just how prevalent cancer is and how much of an impact it does have on people. So it’s a really good way to try and bring some awareness.”

Croad said he was motivated to step up to the challenge because there probably wasn't a single person in the world who had not been touched or affected by cancer “in some way shape or form”.

“I think Jamie is forgetting he was the one that was worst off last year, and he’s the one that suggested we do it bigger this year,” he said.

He said, personally, he had a young cousin who had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat after being diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of eight.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Last year the pair raised around $3500. This year they are aiming for more, with plans for an auction the night before.

“For us, it is personal, but it is also a challenge, to challenge ourselves,” he said.

“I think last year everyone saw it as, oh they’re just going out for a round of golf, and then when they saw that we did 48kms, they saw it was quite a big ask.

“So for us to step it up this year and 24 hours non-stop, that will hopefully put a wee bit more emphasis on the magnitude of the task at hand.”

Last year, they raised about $3500. They hoped to raise more this year, and were looking at holding an auction the night before. Tickets would be available for this in the coming weeks.

While final details were still to be finalised, the plan was to start play on December 4.

Anyone who had auction items they could donate could email jamie.norton@rmafinancial.co.nz or phone 021 997 638.