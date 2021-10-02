Power of mental wellbeing to shine light during dark days

Rae Dozell had bleak thoughts a year ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer; now she finds the joy in every day.

As Mental Health Awareness Week comes to a close, Carly Gooch speaks to two survivors who share their stories on reaching out for help during dark times.

“I would rather die than go through this”, were the eight little words Rae Dozell typed into the cancer Facebook group after her first chemotherapy treatment.

“Thirty people just came at me and said: You can do this. It won’t be long. There’s an end.”

In July last year, Dozell was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive and aggressive breast cancer, followed by a full mastectomy, chemotherapy and a year of treatment.

“Four years from retirement, I’d seen the light at the end of the tunnel; little did I know, it was a freight train coming straight for me."

She had bleak thoughts initially after her diagnosis, but reaching out to a “wonderful” support network of friends and community contacts saw her find an escape route.

“Every day I hold onto the words, joy, gratitude and kindness.

“There were many lessons the last year has taught me; patience for a start, but I would go back to the five ways of wellbeing every time. My first aid kit on the end of my arm – four fingers and my thumb reminding me to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.”

Dozell works with people on the same path as hers.

“As the manager of Motueka Community House, one of my roles is to be a health educator. I readily tell my story and share excellent resources and support the Breast Cancer Foundation gave me along with the folk of Nelson Hospital.

“My biggest challenge was to believe I still had a life to live; I do and I’m learning more every day.”

supplied Motueka man Malcolm Woodhead battled mental illness for 20 years but now, at 50, he's using the tools he learned to get through every day, including his hobby of trout fishing.

At 50, Malcolm Woodhead has plenty to look forward to, including one of his greatest joys, trout fishing.

It's a far cry from the 20 years he spent battling mental illness, starting in his late teenage years.

He credits five practical points that helped get him through.

“One of the things that broke my depression was writing 10 things to be thankful for every day. You can always get 10 things, you’ve got clothes on your back, food to eat, a roof over your head, family.”

And while he had ditched the pen and paper, it was still something he practised every day.

Woodhead was studying a horticulture degree at Massey University in 1989, working at a nursery and about to head home for a holiday when he started “hearing voices and getting all paranoid”.

After three months in hospital, he entered “a 20-year battle with mental illness, depression and suicidal thoughts”.

“I came right at about 40.”

Those 20 years in between were spent working on himself, he said, including a 20-month stay at residential mental health programme in Golden Bay, Te Whare Mahana, getting self-help books out of the library and finding faith outside himself.

He said while writing a thankful list helped, it went hand-in-hand with five other points.

“Another thing to realise is you’re not alone. Be kind to others, you never know what’s happening in their life. Ask yourself: What I’m doing or thinking, is this beneficial? Have a hobby, mine is trout fishing. Try to get as much exercise as you can, and eat healthy.”

When Woodhead isn’t standing waist deep in a river, he’s supporting others in mental health, and he said it was “extremely rewarding” seeing patients’ transformations during his time at Nelson’s peer support mental health service, Kotuku.

“They come in, they got their head down, they’re not talking, no goals, no drive. They spend three days with us, people who have been through it and come out the other side, and they go out smiling, making goals.”

