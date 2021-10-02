Graham Le Gros, the Kiwi problem-solving in immune research

Malaghan Institute director Graham Le Gros says he wants the research centre to be the “Mayo Clinic of the South Pacific”.

He’s the “small-town boy” from Blenheim who was expelled from university. Now at the helm of the country’s immune research powerhouse, Professor Graham Le Gros intends to cement these laboratories as the Mayo Clinic of the South Pacific.

For almost as long as we talk, Professor Graham Le Gros is fidgeting with two frosted glass coasters shaped like puzzle pieces. Putting them together, pulling them apart.

It’s after hours at the Malaghan Institute and quiet, but the light is still streaming into his Welllington office.

Within these walls, Le Gros has spent 25 years, alongside immunologist wife Professor Franca Ronchese, pioneering New Zealand’s effort for treatments to cancer, inflammatory diseases like Crohn’s, even Covid-19.

“It’s easy to focus on solving a problem. Solving people’s problems or solving cancer, finding solutions,” he says, popping out the coasters. “It’s easier than trying to make yourself happy.”

While that might sound painfully dark, there’s context, and it’s wrapped up in the chair opposite his own.

“Imagine, 25 years of knowing people who have died of cancer. They've all sat in that chair.

“Helen Kelly. We all loved her. She came here, sat in that chair. And it breaks your heart, doesn't it? And it's only for the lack of therapy at the time, that you can’t save someone like Helen.”

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Helen Kelly, in 2015, who approached the Malaghan Institute during her battle with cancer, which claimed her life in 2016. Le Gros says: “it’s only for the lack of therapy at the time, that you can’t save someone like Helen”.

Union stalwart Kelly died in 2016 after a battle with lung cancer.

Le Gros’s not an emotional person– but admits to welling up when two new CAR T immunology ‘cocoons’ arrived last month.

The hi-tech cocoons automate the process of immunotherapy, which means trials will be faster, more people can take part in them. The ultimate goal is to bring CAR T therapy onshore and into the public system.

“When you've enough sick people, you want to change the game. And that's the basis of this place.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Professor Graham Le Gros says he got emotional when these new immunotherapy cocoons arrived at Malaghan Institute last month, a milestone in its CAR T-cell programme. Pictured: Malaghan’s Rachel Perret.

Le Gros was born in Blenheim when it was a sheep farming land with a population of about 12,000 “Presbyterians and hardcore people”.

“I was a small-town boy in small-town New Zealand.”

He moved to Singapore as a child with his air force father, and saw there how a pandemic was shattering lives.

“You would have all these kids around, crippled. Every year, in every school, there would be a polio kid with a deformed leg who couldn't run. And if you had a stiff neck, people would worry it was the onset of polio.”

He recalled getting the whipworm parasite, and taking the medicine: “in those days it’s basically poison”.

Ironically, he now uses parasitic hookworms in human trials for treatments for autoimmune diseases like celiac, asthma, allergy, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.

“So I'm brought up in that era. And you do the training to protect people against horrible diseases. That's what you intend to do with your life.”

He returned to New Zealand in his late 20s and studied to the postgraduate stage at Massey University, before being “kicked out for failing miserably”.

Jericho Rock-Archer Le Gros admits he was “kicked out [of university] for failing miserably”.

“You’re not looking at some kind of A-type person. I’m different.”

On the cusp of 30, he met an “amazing” biotechnologist, the late Jim Watson, who supervised Le Gros on a PhD in immunology. That led to Le Gros being invited to the National Institute of Health in the United States.

He gestures to a faded picture in the corner of his office – an aerial shot of the network of brick buildings where his outlook was transformed. There was no bigger place to be as a scientist, he says.

“You have this gigantic, gigantic, multibillion-dollar enterprise dedicated to improving global health, run by international scientists. You get a sense of a higher purpose to your existence than just chasing the career being a professor.”

Professor Graham Le Gros shows Princess Anne around the Malaghan Institute during a royal visit in March 1999. (file photo)

He howls when reminded of a line he told the Sunday Star -imes shortly after he began his tenure as Malaghan director: “We're not cardy-wearers. We're actually young, dynamic people who like to have sex and all the rest of it,” read the piece, dated July 21, 1996.

“It was a funny time of the world for science. You know, there was a perception we were locked up in universities. No-one had ever seen dynamic scientists like who I'd been working with – these people are just totally off the wall scientists. I just wanted to be a bit rougher.”

He believes his wife, Professor Franca Ronchese, who sits in on part of this interview, is the most successful immunologist in the country.

“But she can’t say it,” Le Gros says, “Why can’t you say it? You produce more papers, you produce the most stunning science? It drives me nuts.”

“It’s all very relative,” Ronchese says. “How does one measure success? I haven’t cured any diseases yet.”

Malaghan has never taken a drug to market – only a handful of New Zealanders have – but Le Gros is confident Malaghan will get some runs on the board.

But the institute is working on a New Zealand-made booster shot for Covid-19, and aims to have a clinical trial underway by October 2022, he says.

“We've got a candidate. It's ready to go. I've just been discussing right now: What's the plan to get it into people's arms by this time next year?”

Jericho Rock-Archer Le Gros says Malaghan is working on a Covid-19 booster shot which he wants to have in people’s arms within 12 months.

Le Gros, 65, works as programme director for Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand - Ohu Kaupare Huaketo – a collection of scientists from Malaghan and Otago and Victoria universities to help secure ongoing access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines.

He says some “pretty amazing scientists from around the world” are backing his Covid-19 shot, and he believes the institute has the know-how to get it over the line.

“And if hookworms work, I’m going to solve Crohn’s and inflammatory bowel disease.”

He hates asking for money and was never going to “shake a bucket or play a violin” to get it. But you do need a lot of cash to play in medical science, so he’s learnt to attract philanthropy and donations.

“These people have money. They're clever, they're not scientists, but they want to make improvements in society. They want to change things for other people.

“We get a lot of money from small-town New Zealand too.

“The good old Freemasons, they've got behind the CAR T-cell – and what’s fantastic is we’ve been able to make it happen much faster than we thought. We thought it was going to be long-term research. And here we are. Boom, boom.”

Among media, Le Gros is known as a scientist well skilled at replacing complex biomedical jargon with phrases people can understand.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Le Gros in 2006, after the Malaghan Institute won an award for its melonoma research. In a lab behind him are research team members Drs Mark Yang and his wife, Professor Franca Ronchese.

When the institute got serious about CAR T-cell therapy trials in 2016, his description of the process was: “We take the cells out, play with them a bit, and put them back.”

He owes this gift for plain language to working in Switzerland, with countless international scientists, he says.

“I had to stop gabbling and speaking like a typical Kiwi and think ‘what do people understand and what do they need to understand?’ ”

Immunology is not engineering, Le Gros says, “immunology is: by guess, and by God”.

“You’ve got to be able to see somehow through intuition – what’s the way to give you the result that allows you to discover something or leads to something new.”

The battle for our health is a marathon, and, although he shows no signs of slowing down, he’s aware he and Ronchese won’t be around forever.

“What we are trying to do right now is build the next generation of scientific leaders in these very difficult areas. We came here to set up the Mayo Clinic of the South Pacific. So people could come and get diseases treated here.

“We’re focused on trying to get the next generation of Francas and Grahams to come along and taken over this Malaghan Institute and drive these amazing discoveries.”