Covid-19: Two new exposures at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, 66 patients close contacts

Two more patients with Covid-19 have visited Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, with more than 60 other people now considered close contacts of the cases.

Both cases arrived at the emergency department on Wednesday night seeking treatment for issues unrelated to Covid-19, a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said.

One patient answered “yes” to one of the Covid screening questions, which was also a symptom of the non-Covid reason they were visiting hospital. They were tested and given initial treatment.

However, after learning of their positive test result, the person chose to self-discharge and was being managed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), she said.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ Two Covid exposure events at Middlemore Hospital has led to 66 patients being considered close contacts. Of these, 34 have been moved to isolation wards.

The other patient answered “no” to all screening questions but, while in triage, clinical staff noticed a “very minor cough” and took steps to isolate and test them, she said.

They then returned a positive result and are now in an isolation ward at Middlemore Hospital.

“Acting out of an abundance of caution, ARPHS have determined that 66 patients should be considered as close contacts as a result of both exposure events,” the Ministry spokeswoman said.

To date, 34 of these patients have been moved to isolation wards in the hospital.

While 32 patients who have been discharged or did not require admission following their ED visit are now under the management of ARPHS for testing and follow-up.

“The risk to public health of these events is deemed to be low.”

All Counties Manukau DHB staff were wearing appropriate PPE and none have been required to stand down, she said.

Middlemore Hospital has been central to the latest outbreak after a number of patients have walked through the hospital doors, without knowing they had Covid-19.

The incidents have led to numerous staff members having to be stood down and isolated.

The most recent of these events occurred a week ago, after four Middlemore Hospital staff were stood down and isolated after a close contact of a Covid-19 case visited last Tuesday.

There were 19 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community on Thursday, 18 are in Auckland and one is in upper Hauraki: a student at Mangatangi School. Sixteen were household or known contacts of existing cases.

That brought the total number of cases in the outbreak to date to 1249.