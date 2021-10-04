Urgent moratorium request from pharmacies denied

A group of community pharmacy owners have asked the Southern District Health Baord to reconsider who it offers contracts to.

Community pharmacies are asking the Southern District Health Board to stop issuing new contracts and develop a local pharmacy contracting policy, for fear of market saturation.

But the board has denied their request for an urgent moratorium, with little time left to develop a policy before the health reforms set in.

In June, 57 community pharmacies wrote to the Southern DHB, asking that the board create a policy that takes the needs of the community into account before issuing new contracts.

They were concerned that the location of new pharmacies did not necessarily reflect population need and would dilute the workforce and impact operational efficiency.

In their letter, the pharmacists cited 13 pharmacies within a 1.6km radius in Central Dunedin, and said the potential entry of a new competitor to the market was the reason for approaching the board.

Southern DHB strategy, primary and community acting executive director Rory Dowding presented a paper on the subject to the community and public health advisory committee on Monday.

He explained that DHBs do not contract for a pharmacy, but for specific pharmacist services provided by the pharmacy.

“Pharmacies also provide a range of services and products not funded by DHBs. Most central city pharmacies tend to generate significant portions of their revenue from retail,” he said.

Southern DHB entered into a nationally-negotiated contract with all pharmacies that applied, Dowding said.

“Inquiries to a couple of DHBs indicates very few, if any, applications for new pharmacy contracts are rejected.”

SUPPLIED Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand chief executive Andrew Gaudin says there are “enough existing contracts with community pharmacies to meet the health and wellbeing needs for access to medicines and essential community pharmacy services for all southerners”.

Historically, the sector had been against restricting pharmacy contracts, advocating that market forces should prevail, he said.

But as competition increased – both from other pharmacies, and the broader retail sector – the industry’s position had softened.

There were legal risks in a moratorium, Dowding said, and with the transition to the national health body less than a year away, the board would gain little from starting to develop a policy now.

However, creating a local community pharmacy strategy did present an opportunity to make sure new contracts addressed health inequalities and Dowding recommended that the board advocate for Health NZ to develop a national strategy and policy that would allow local commissioning to meet specific local needs.

Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand chief executive Andrew Gaudin said the guild was of the view that there were enough pharmacies to meet the needs of Southland and Otago.

He believed Southern DHB should be creating a strategy for the future and that it made sense to do so while the needs of patients were being met by existing pharmacies.

The guild would support a policy that only approved community pharmacy contracts when applicants could provide clear evidence that they were addressing unmet need, Gaudin said.