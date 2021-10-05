Cancer researcher blown away by response to plea from Wellington girl with inoperable tumour

Jemima Gazley and her dad Oliver outside Christchurch Hospital after her craniotomy earlier this year.

An expert in the field of cancer research says the funds raised by a Wellington girl with incurable cancer will go towards work that aims to ensure future generations, children and families won’t go through what she has.

Matt Dun, an Associate Professor at the University of Newcastle, in Sydney, said the funds raised by Jemima Gazley, 15, would be of huge value to his work.

Dun lost his own daughter, Josephine, to brain cancer in 2018, and has played a huge role in helping Jemima and her family navigate their way through the months since her tumour was found in February.

Jemima has terminal brain cancer. It is inoperable and untreatable, and she does not want other kids to go through what she and her family have.

SUPPLIED Associate professor Matt Dun of the University of Newcastle says he is blown away by Jemima’s maturity.

So, on Sunday she started a Givealittle page. Her goal was to add her personal savings to any funds raised and to donate them to Dun, an expert in the field of cancer protein research in children.

Stuff wrote about Jemima’s plea on Monday. By 10am on Tuesday the Givealittle page had raised more than $120,000 from more than 1100 donors for Dun’s research and clinical trials.

Jemima’s dad Oliver Gazley said the family had been amazed by the response.

“We were thinking maybe $20k, but Jemima told us yesterday morning she wanted $100k minimum, and last night that was achieved, and we still have five days to go. It has taken on a life of its own,” he said.

“Jemima had moments yesterday of feeling completely overwhelmed by the incredibly touching comments she read from complete strangers, but she is proud of what she has accomplished in such a short time,” Gazley said.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley and her younger brother Rudy at Coronet Peak. (She loves skiing)

Dun said he was blown away by Jemima’s maturity.

“The way she’s tackling it head-on and coming to terms with it, and happy and willing to not focus on herself but do everything she can so that the next generation, or next child or family doesn’t have to suffer,” he said.

Jemima’s cancer was the most aggressive kind, located within the brain stem, he said.

The funds raised would go towards research and trials in Dun’s lab, a world-leader in the study of cancer proteins.

“We’ve been working on the DNA or genetics of cancer for 60 years. When the whole human genome was cracked in 2000 we thought that information would underpin the development of all these new treatments that would save mankind from disease,” Dun said.

“That hasn’t panned out over the last 21 years, and that’s because the complexity of human cells is far greater than we anticipated and the genomics or the genetics of a cancer isn’t the only thing that drives the cancer. So my laboratory sequences all the contributing factors that lead to cancer, the whole body’s contribution to a cancer growth, and within the cancer at a protein level,” he said.

“That’s a relatively simple explanation for work that is very complex. And none of it is simple, or cheap.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of hands. To grow these cancers in the lab costs us thousands of dollars a week, plus the salaries to support researchers and a team of 10 students. It’s an incredibly expensive game unfortunately,” he said.

“What Jemima’s done is incredible,” Dun said.