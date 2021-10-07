Ethan Tuo was a healthy, energetic 3-year-old until a rare stroke took his life

An emotional Michelle Tuo talks about the unexpected death of her 3-year-old son, Ethan, from a stroke. Ethan had been sent home from hospital 10 hours earlier as doctors thought he had suffered a seizure.

Ethan Tuo left his mark on the world. Quite literally, in one sense – the walls of the family home in Christchurch are permanently inked with colouring pens. His mother, Michelle Tuo, has numerous videos on her phone of Ethan playing happily with his 2-year-old brother, Isaac​.

But what she has is all she will ever have. A month ago, during lockdown, 3-year-old Ethan died of a stroke after being sent home from hospital. His death and the care he received are being investigated by health officials.

Tuo wants answers on why the seriousness of her son’s condition was missed.

Supplied Ethan Tuo loved Peppa Pig and helping others, but his mother says he will be most remembered for his smile.

“I [have] to be strong, just in front of my children,” she said.

“I’m never crying, but in the night ... I can't sleep.”

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury Stroke Club members remember their favourite songs

* Sir Bob Parker can't remember being face of Christchurch earthquake response after stroke

* 'Amazing people' - stroke victim pays tribute to staff after months spent in Waikato Hospital

* Stroke survivor tackles Round The Bays to fundraise for Stroke Foundation



Tuo first suspected something was wrong with Ethan on the morning of September 4 when he stopped playing suddenly and lay down on the couch. He was barely responsive for about 10 minutes, she said.

Tuo took him to her local GP Doctors on Riccarton, which has five doctors and 12 nurses.​

Doctors there told her Ethan had suffered a seizure and recommended he go to hospital. Tuo drove Ethan to Christchurch Hospital herself. When they arrived, he was still in a sleepy state.

“[He] still looked unwell,” Tuo said, “He still can’t walk, he can't talk, he can’t drink, he can’t eat.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Michelle Tuo says she has struggled to sleep since Ethan died.

Tuo said that doctors at the hospital told her not to worry because it was normal for seizure patients to take a while to recover.

After spending the afternoon in hospital, Tuo said staff told her she could take Ethan home. They gave her information about what to do if he had another seizure.

Tuo was hesitant. Ethan’s condition had not markedly improved, but she trusted the doctors.

“I can’t say no, because she is the doctor, she is the professional,” she said.

Supplied Ethan was a healthy 3-year-old before the stroke that killed him. Tuo says he was rarely unwell.

When they got home, Tuo put Ethan to bed. She checked on him every few hours.

The next morning, just before 6am, she checked again.

“I touch him, and his body is complete cold,” she said.

Tuo called an ambulance.

Back at the hospital, doctors told Tuo that Ethan had suffered a stroke that prevented the flow of blood to his brain. He was almost dead. Tuo said one doctor told her that in his 25 years working there, he had never seen a stroke in a child so young.

Ethan was placed on life support. He remained on it for two days before everyone agreed there was no hope, and it was switched off.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tuo sits in Ethan’s bedroom at her home in Christchurch.

Minutes later, Ethan died.

A month on, the Tuo house is quiet. Ethan’s toys sit unused in a plastic box. Isaac feels lonely without his big brother to play with. In the living room, a framed photo now hangs, showing Ethan healthy and smiling, days before his death.

Tuo said people would remember Ethan by that smile. He liked helping others at kindergarten, and enjoyed watching the Peppa Pig cartoon. He was rarely sick.

Tuo, who has three other children, wants to know why the seriousness of her son’s condition was missed and why they were sent home when he showed no signs of improvement.

Supplied Ethan Tuo, left, with his younger brother Isaac.

It is unclear when Ethan’s stroke definitively occurred, but Tuo said doctors told her it had already happened by the time he arrived at hospital by ambulance on September 5.

Strokes can happen to anyone at any age, but they are rarer for children.

Don Scandrett, national marketing and fundraising manager of the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand, said historically about 9000 to 10,000 people suffer a stroke each year and about 40 were under the age of 16.

Scandrett said it can be “really difficult” to identify whether someone is having a stroke, and that a stroke could sometimes show itself as a seizure.

Canterbury District Health Board chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said Ethan’s death was being investigated.

“When unexpected patient deaths take place within our facilities, it is standard practice for our teams to conduct a review of the care provided and this process is already under way in this case.”

The Tuo family would be included in the review, and be informed of its findings, she said.

She expressed her sympathies to the family on behalf of the board.

Doctors on Riccarton manager Marina Chin said Ethan’s case was “an extremely rare medical event with an unfortunate tragic outcome”.

She said they were trying to support Ethan's mum.